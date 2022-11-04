Alvarado, Grandview football standouts named Texas statewide players of the week

Alvarado sophomore Cardea Collier was named Built Ford Tough Class 4A Player of the Week after his career night when the Indians played Stephenville in Week 10.

Collier played an instrumental part in the Indians’ 50-49 comeback win over the No. 2 ranked Yellowjackets, who won the Class 4A D1 state title last season.

Alvarado outscored Stephenville 22-0 in the fourth quarter.

Collier went 19 of 32 for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He also did damage on the ground with 127 yards on 17 carries with three more scores.

He also made an interception with under a minute left to seal the upset win for Alvarado.

Collier and the Indians played Waxahachie Life on Thursday and picked up a 79-35 win to clinch a playoff berth. Collier rushed nine times for 169 yards and went 12 of 16 for 159 yards with four total TDs.

Grandview senior Kason English was named Built Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Week in Week 10 following the Zebras 41-7 win over Whitney.

English, who plays both ways like Collier, had 12 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown. He also made a 70-yard receiving touchdown.

Defensively, English had two interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored a touchdown.

Last season, English was a 1,000-yard receiver with 17 TDs and made three picks.