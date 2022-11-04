Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Missoula’s growth putting the pinch on snow plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
NBCMontana
Emergency travel only in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Montana Boone & Crockett Headquarters Getting Much-Needed Repairs
Anyone who's walked along the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula has likely noticed the red brick towers of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot on the south side of the Clark Fork River. It's a structure that still stands out despite its age - the Depot was built in 1910. It also serves as the national headquarters of the Boone and Crockett Club.
Missoula’s big book sale: Stories to surprise, scare and sooth for the long winter
I don't remember the first book I ever read. But I found one that reminded me of one of the first this weekend at the Used Book Sale at Fort Missoula. Sure my eyes were drawn to the entire box of Clancy's works. The classic stack of matching volumes of Hemingway. But it was over in the specialty section where the memories came back past the hundreds of thousands of pages I've read over the decades.
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic
Twenty years later, Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.
Missoula Ballots Will be Secure During Election Night Break
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman announced recently that in order to ensure an accurate count of general election ballots, workers will take a break at midnight on Election Night and return to continue counting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. KGVO spoke with candidate Brad...
Fairfield Sun Times
Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars
Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi
Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Breezy conditions, accumulating snow to impact AM commute
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from 3AM to 8PM Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Condon and points north, 4 to 7 inches elsewhere. Gusty east winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 200 Clearwater Junction to Greenough Hill, and Interstate 90 Bearmouth to Clinton will create blowing snow and near whiteout conditions.
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0