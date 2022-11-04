ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Hinton News

Dear Abby 10-12-22: Husband refuses to confront friend who assaulted wife

DEAR ABBY: My husband's best friend groped my privates several years ago at a party. It was traumatizing. I have never forgotten how abused and dirty it made me feel. I told my husband about it when we got home, but he'd had a lot to drink and told me I must have been imagining things. As time went by, I would occasionally bring it up, especially when we would see this person. When the #metoo movement came into being, it brought out all those memories, and I asked my husband to confront the man, who remains his best friend....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
click orlando

Nicole Remains A Subtropical Storm As It Begins To Turn Northwestward

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 69.6 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). This motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. A turn westward or west-southwestward is then forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money

Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money. Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.
The Guardian

Would you have your legs broken to make yourself taller? The men who go through hell for a little extra height

As a teenager, Lewis hit 5ft 5in (165cm) and stopped growing. He would be almost 4in (10cm) shorter than the average British man; in fact, nine out of 10 men would be taller than him. When he plucked up the courage to go out, he wore stacked heels. He resented the way dating apps encouraged height discrimination. “You’re a great guy – you deserve to be taller,” one woman said. At one point he went on antidepressants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy