WLUC
Soaking rainfall on the way before weekend snow
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms midweek -- quarter-inch to 1.5″ rainfall is possible from late Tuesday through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.
WLUC
An active week is ahead
High pressure moves in today through tomorrow. Our next weather maker will be a cold front, which moves in on Wednesday and stalls over us through Thursday. It’ll bring rounds of rain showers and isolated thundershowers. Then, an area of low pressure with a close-off area of low pressure in the mid-levels lifts along the front on Friday with more widespread rain. Once it shifts to the north of the U.P., cooler air moves in, and the rain transitions to lake-effect snow for the weekend!
WLUC
Cool but sunnier break for Election Day before rain, snow later this week
High pressure from the Canadian Prairies steers cold air into Upper Michigan Monday, led by strong west through northwest winds. The cold wind flow activates the lake effect machine, with mixed rain and snow showers rolling from Lake Superior and over the northwest wind belts. An upper level ridge over...
WLUC
Michigan gas price average rises 27 cents in past week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state have jumped 27 cents over the last week according to AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.23 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 80 cents more than this time last year. This increase is due to a tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices. At the national level, drivers continue to pay less than that at $3.80 per gallon.
WLUC
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
WLUC
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
WLUC
Krist Oil to donate 3 cents per gallon to UP Honor Flight
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - On Friday, Nov. 11, all Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 3 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold that day to the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. According to a press release from the company, Krist Oil has sponsored the U.P. Honor Flight’s live...
WLUC
NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
WLUC
Laurium native Mary Locke Petermann to be inducted into MI Women’s Hall of Fame
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Mary Locke Petermann, Ph.D. ‚will soon be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame. Born in Laurium in 1908 and a graduate of Calumet High School, she is most known for her contributions to medicine and science before her death in 1975.
WLUC
Unprecedented spending in Hill, Wagner race for 109th State House District
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When we go to the polls to cast our vote Tuesday, there is one Upper Peninsula race that has captured the attention of state leaders from both political parties. It’s the 109th State House District race as Democrat Jenn Hill faces Republican Melody Wagner to replace...
WLUC
109th Michigan House District candidates make final pitch to voters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the big races we are tracking on election night is the 109th State House District seat. Democrat Jenn Hill and Republican Melody Wagner are both hoping their efforts on the campaign trail will lead to a seat in Lansing. Wagner says she feels confident...
WLUC
Michigan gubernatorial candidates Whitmer and Dixon rally support on election eve
EAST LANSING & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s two gubernatorial candidates are rallying support before voters hit the polls on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing with Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and State Attorney General Dana Nessel. Whitmer made it...
