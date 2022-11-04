ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soaking rainfall on the way before weekend snow

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A Northern Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms midweek -- quarter-inch to 1.5″ rainfall is possible from late Tuesday through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.
An active week is ahead

High pressure moves in today through tomorrow. Our next weather maker will be a cold front, which moves in on Wednesday and stalls over us through Thursday. It’ll bring rounds of rain showers and isolated thundershowers. Then, an area of low pressure with a close-off area of low pressure in the mid-levels lifts along the front on Friday with more widespread rain. Once it shifts to the north of the U.P., cooler air moves in, and the rain transitions to lake-effect snow for the weekend!
Cool but sunnier break for Election Day before rain, snow later this week

High pressure from the Canadian Prairies steers cold air into Upper Michigan Monday, led by strong west through northwest winds. The cold wind flow activates the lake effect machine, with mixed rain and snow showers rolling from Lake Superior and over the northwest wind belts. An upper level ridge over...
Michigan gas price average rises 27 cents in past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state have jumped 27 cents over the last week according to AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.23 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 80 cents more than this time last year. This increase is due to a tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices. At the national level, drivers continue to pay less than that at $3.80 per gallon.
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
Krist Oil to donate 3 cents per gallon to UP Honor Flight

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - On Friday, Nov. 11, all Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 3 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold that day to the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. According to a press release from the company, Krist Oil has sponsored the U.P. Honor Flight’s live...
NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
