Read full article on original website
Related
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Monday. The crash happened at 34th St. and West Loop 289 at around 7:50 a.m. According to the Police, two people were involved in the collision. One of them suffered minor injuries.
fox34.com
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side. LPD received the call at 1:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Slide Road between 53rd and 54th Street. Responders have closed down one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.
fox34.com
Man indicted after fleeing scene of crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Noe Gomez has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after fleeing the scene of a crash on November 12, 2021. According to the police report, LPD responded to University Avenue near Main Street for reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room at UMC with serious injuries.
Woman struck, killed after stopping to help crash victims in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a Monday morning crash near 34th Street and West Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:52 a.m. Two passenger cars were involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289. Both vehicles were on the […]
KCBD
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
fox34.com
Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS was called to assist with locating a subject that was evading arrest in Hale County. The suspect was in custody and escaped by stealing a Constable’s unmarked patrol car. A DPS Trooper and the DPS helicopter located the suspect being pursued by Abernathy PD...
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
KCBD
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in West Lubbock Monday morning. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Investigators say two passenger cars were on the shoulder when the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Corbin Thompson, got out of the car. That’s when police say 32-year-old Kelcy Tekell stopped and got our of her vehicle on the shoulder to check on those involved in the crash.
Man arrested after assaulting Lubbock Police officer, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m. According to a police […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened on East FM 400 attempting to pull onto Hwy. 62/82 at around 9:45 p.m.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
fox34.com
One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289. LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital. The flow of traffic...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
fox34.com
Lubbock’s $200 million road bond passes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed. Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of...
fox34.com
Jason Corley reelected as Lubbock County Commissioner
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner came to a head tonight, with Jason Corley on top. Commissioner Corley faced democratic challenger, Juan Gatica. Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
Comments / 0