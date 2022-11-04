Read full article on original website
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill allowing couples who combined their student loans when they were married to separate the debt, opening up the possibility for some of these borrowers to have part of their debt forgiven. In 2006, Congress eliminated a program that allowed married couples to...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later
Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell Grants and meet the income requirements can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief from the U.S. Department of Education.
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify
The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. SNAP Benefits: Can...
Biden's latest gaffe on student loan bailout plan may come back to haunt him
President Joe Biden recently boasted that the Supreme Court and a lower court had declared that they are "on Biden's side" on tuition forgiveness. That was off-base, but Biden made an even more bizarre comment that he "passed [the loan forgiveness] by a vote or two" in Congress. That boast...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
Rep. Cori Bush requested information from student-loan company MOHELA on its involvement in a lawsuit. Six GOP-led states recently argued Biden's debt relief would hurt the business operations of MOHELA. Bush said the company cannot be silent on the legal issues and asked how it is protecting borrowers. President Joe...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On...
16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit
The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness application that can be filled out in a few minutes and an awareness campaign to notify borrowers of the process. For an estimated 8 million borrowers, relief will be automatic — and no application will even be required.
Biden student loan handout faces another emergency legal challenge
The Supreme Court on Tuesday received another emergency application for an injunction on President Joe Biden’s student loan cancelation program, this time from a legal group on behalf of two Indiana borrowers. In the filing submitted to Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Pacific Legal Foundation argued the program...
4 key things student-loan borrowers should watch out for after applying for Biden's debt cancellation
Student-loan borrowers can now officially apply for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. But after submitting the form, borrowers should keep track of follow-up notices from the Education Department. The department might request additional documentation to confirm eligibility for relief. Applying for President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness is the easy...
Biden’s student debt cancellation program is in grave danger from a Republican judiciary
I regret to inform you that we’re back to the will-it-happen-or-not phase of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt — but this time it’s not his fault. On Friday, the conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily prohibited the Biden administration from “discharging any student loan debt” under a recently announced program that will provide some borrowers with as much as $20,000 in debt relief. This case is known as Nebraska v. Biden.
How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks
As U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains tied up in court, some borrowers who paid their debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive refunds. Bloomberg reported this week that the government will soon be sending out checks to those who previously paid their student loans while...
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
