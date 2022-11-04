ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Major shift seen in Michigan housing market

By Taylor Morris
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0VVf_0izCVSdz00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time.

“The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty.

David Hall, president and CEO of Hall Financial says recent hikes from the FED are resulting in the switch from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market.

“The buyer, because rates have gone up, there’s less buyers, but sellers, there’s not a lot of inventory, so we’ve got more of a balanced market right now,” said Hall.

Experts say credit card interest rates are the highest they’ve been in 30 years and that is causing some people to hold off on buying a home.

But higher interest rates aren’t exactly a bad thing for buyers.

“Buyers are not going up against fifteen other offers to try and get their property accepted. In the past, they were having to go thirty, forty, fifty thousand over maybe even, just to try and get home.” said Waters

Experts say other types of financing are being accepted, as well.

“In the past, it was really, cash is king and a conventional offer but now we’re seeing some non-conventional financing get accepted as well, as well as an FHA or VA loan.” said Waters

Now many houses are being sold closer to their listing price because more inventory means less competition.

“So now, buyers can at least get a house, it’s more expensive, but they can get a house. They can negotiate the price a little bit though. That’s my recommendation right now to buyers. You have the opportunity to negotiate price.” said Hall

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 13

Truthhurtz
3d ago

Let's drive people to foreclosures!! Houses are over priced and interest rates have almost doubled, real sound advice in this article..... NOT

Reply
5
james hamilton
3d ago

It is difficult, my house is paid for, is in a great neighborhood with great schools; but I am afraid if I sell , I won't be able to find a place to live. So, here I sit.

Reply
3
Eric Brakke
2d ago

What did you think would happen when Biden got elected he promised to destroy the culture He promised to destroy energy. He basically promised to destroy our whole society society and rebuild it from the bottom up. So he is just doing what he said he would do why would you expect a different outcome

Reply
3
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Tech Tuesday 3D printed homes in Michigan

Officials warn congressional race results may be …. Congressional races across the country will decide the balance of power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Voter turnout at today’s election. Voter turnout at today's election. With governor’s race, abortion, and more on ballot, …. With...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Live updates: Michigan election latest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Follow along on this page where we will bring you LIVE updates from the Nov. 8 election. (12:38 a.m.) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the other members of her party by giving a speech on stage in Detroit early Wednesday morning. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opened things up by thanking […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Does time shift mess with health and the economy?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At 2 in the morning on November 6, clocks were set back an hour to replace the hour lost in March. After a bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed in the U.S. Senate, many people wonder when it will be made official. People like Kelly Wheaton, who lives in […]
HASLETT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy