Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $1 Billion In Revenue In 10 Days, Faster Than Any Past CoD Title
Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue over its first 10 days since release on October 28. Modern Warfare II made $1 billion faster than any previous Call of Duty game, surpassing the previous record-holder, which was 2012's Black Ops II ($1 billion in 15 days).
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth. The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.
Diablo Immortal Will Finally Let Players Craft Set Items
Diablo Immortal's latest update will finally let players craft set items, with Blizzard stating the change comes after "a deluge of feedback" from players. Once the update goes live on November 9 in the Americas (November 8 for the rest of the world), players will be able to craft specific Set items by using a new crafting material called Fabled Wisp, which are gained from salvaging unwanted Set items.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
Several fixes for multiple missions will be added, as a number of these "Gigs" had issues where elements weren't being properly triggered inside of the game. Visually, you'll see Night City residents carrying umbrellas, various floating items will rediscover the pull of gravity, and a bug related to missing collisions won't make you fall through the map. As for gameplay, it'll be possible to craft a legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver, clothing bonuses related to Quickhack cooldowns and crit damage will start working, and weapons will be able to deal more explosive damage.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
How to play co-op You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
New Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Gives Everyone In Night City An Umbrella
Cyberpunk 2077 received some substantial upgrades this year, but CD Projekt Red isn't done patching up its massive sandbox just yet. Patch 1.61 has been announced for PC, console, and Stadia, and will see the game tweaked in numerous departments. Several fixes for multiple missions will be added, as a number of these "Gigs" had issues where elements weren't being properly triggered inside of the game.
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Gets New Artwork, More Info Coming Soon
The Call of Duty series is already riding high with the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and the franchise is set to continue to expand with the debut of Warzone 2.0 this month. Ahead of the battle royale game's release on November 16, Activision has released...
God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games. Episode 4 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will take you to Niflheim. This time we’ll be looking at the development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community that has helped make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War yet.
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
God Of War Ragnarok Day One Patch Notes: Crucial Bug Fixes
God of War Ragnarok is almost here, and Sony has published the lengthy patch notes for the game's upcoming day-one patch. Needless to say, this is one patch that you'll definitely want to install before booting up the game, as it seems to fix a wide variety of bugs, crashes, and other technical issues that would otherwise mar your experience.
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
