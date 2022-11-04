Area churches have come together again this year, through the Hopkins County Christian Alliance, for the purpose of serving the community through the annual “Be the Service” project. The community, for a number of years, has helped provide for those in need all of the food needed to provide a Thanksgiving meal, completely free. This includes a Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings and groceries that one might need to put on a Thanksgiving meal for their family.

