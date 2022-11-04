Read full article on original website
North Hopkins FCCLA, Beta Honor Barbara Cockrum With Veterans’ Hospital Drive
North Hopkins FCCLA and Beta Club will honor the late Barbara Cockrum with a veterans’ hospital drive. Cockrum continued to be active at the school even after retiring, often serving as a substitute teacher and each year hosting an event to benefit the veterans at the Bonham hospital. In...
Sears Retiring After 25 Years As General Manager Of Northeast Texas Municipal Water District
Northeast Texas Municipal Water District honored General Manager Walt Sears, Jr. with a retirement dinner in Hughes Springs, Texas, on Thursday, November 3, celebrating his 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Northeast Texas and the district. Sears joined the district as general manager in 1998, having previously...
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Dinner Bell Menu for November 9, 2022
Dinner Bell is honoring Dr. Omer and Nell Kirkpatrick this week. Omer Kirkpatrick was born in Sulphur Bluff on May 17, 1912. On November 13, 1943 he married Ruby Lanell (Nell) Ellison. He served in WW II with the rank of Major after graduating from Southwestern Medical School. The Kirpatricks...
Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 2: Several Community Events Coming Up
If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours, hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some...
William (Bill) Alford
William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
Talking Tombstones this Weekend
Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center launches 2022 Angel Tree program
More than 350 children are available to sponsor for Christmas. (Winnsboro, TX) – In this year alone, more than 350 children in northeast Texas have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect – the majority of whom are girls ages six to twelve. While circumstances...
Community Invited To ‘Be the Service’ By Helping With Thanksgiving Food Program
Area churches have come together again this year, through the Hopkins County Christian Alliance, for the purpose of serving the community through the annual “Be the Service” project. The community, for a number of years, has helped provide for those in need all of the food needed to provide a Thanksgiving meal, completely free. This includes a Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings and groceries that one might need to put on a Thanksgiving meal for their family.
Candidates On Nov. 8, 2022 Election Ballots In Hopkins County
Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballots include multiple candidates for district, county and state offices, as well as certified unopposed incumbent candidates and options for voters to manually add certified write-in candidates. Sulphur Springs ISD. Sulphur Springs ISD has called a bond election, asking district voters to casts ballots either...
Week 5: Hopkins County United Way At $107,507, Leaving $42,500 Of Goal To Raise
With just one week remaining in the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, Hopkins County United Way remains $42,492.92 shy of the $150,000 campaign goal, which benefits 18 local nonprofit agencies serving Hopkins County residents of all ages and segments of the community. The community generously contributed another $37,325.29 in donations to the...
Hopkins County Nov. 8, 2022 Election Results
Results for Hopkins County in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballots are listed below. All results are considered preliminary or unofficial until canvassed. (If the Hopkins County result you are looking for isn’t up yet, keep checking back for updates.) Sulphur Springs ISD. Voters within Sulphur Springs ISD...
Obituary – Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at his residence.
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76, of Quitman, Texas, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022, at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946, in Paris, Texas,...
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
American Flag MIA
Keen eyes can tell something is missing from downtown Sulphur Springs. The American Flag that flies in the center of Celebration Plaza is MIA. Tommy Allison contacted KSST early Friday morning to relay the message that the large flag had worn out. “That flag was 10 years old, and the harness just failed.” said Allison. City employees found the flag and collected the pieces. Bob Kerr of the Marine Corps League Hopkins County Detachment 1357 said the flag was showing it’s age a month ago, and was due for replacement at that time. “That flag and others will be a part of our flag retirement ceremony on November 11th.” said Kerr.
City National Bank Employees Donate To In My Closet
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Employees of The City National Bank donated $1,150 to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to go to In My Closet. CNB employees donated money for the privilege of wearing jeans on Thursdays during the month of October. The employees then voted to donate the funds to In My Closet.
