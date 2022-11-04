Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
amherstindy.org
Melissa Loiodice-Walker Named Amherst’s New Human Resources Director
Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced the appointment of Melissa Loiodice-Walker, J.D., M.S.W. as the Town’s new Human Resources Director. The appointment is subject to review by the Town Council. Loiodice-Walker is the Executive Director and lead of the Human Resources Department at Berkshire Community College. She manages the day-to-day...
amherstindy.org
Who Will Be Eligible For Reparations?
Report On The Meeting Of The African Heritage Reparations Assembly, November 7, 2022. As a basis for discussion of eligibility for reparations, Shabazz submitted a position paper with his thoughts on the topic. The paper was distributed shortly before the meeting, so will be discussed in more detail in coming weeks.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Harvard Crimson
In Six-Year High, 27 Undergraduates Forced to Withdraw from Harvard in 2020-2021 Due to Honor Code Violations
The Office of Academic Integrity and Student Conduct, which oversees the Honor Council, is located in University Hall. By Zing Gee. In a six-year high, 27 students were forced to withdraw from Harvard College during the 2020-2021 academic year due to academic dishonesty, according to a report released this month.
erienewsnow.com
Local teachers try unique living situation to help pay student loans
CONNECTICUT (WFSB) -- Two local teachers have tried everything, but their student loans are just too much to handle. Now they have a unique living situation but they’re making the most of it while they work up some savings to pay those loans. Adam Constantilos and his wife are...
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
NECN
DOJ to Monitor Elections in These Mass. Cities to Prevent Voter Harassment
Polling locations in eight Massachusetts communities are being monitored by the Justice Department as part of a larger national effort to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday’s midterm elections, the agency said on the eve of Election Day. Massachusetts is one of 24 states and...
wmasspi.com
Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…
In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee announces O’Connell Award winner
The Saint Patrick's Committee of Holyoke is announcing the 59th George E. O'Connell Award Recipient on Monday.
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Chicopee DPW uses color coded system for textile recycling
The Chicopee Department of Public Works has fine tuned its campaign of Textile Recycling that began back in 2018.
Following rehab, Marriott Springfield Downtown reopens as city’s ‘living room’
SPRINGFIELD — Calling it Springfield’s new living room, the owners, managers and Marriott officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Springfield Marriott Downtown in Tower Square following its $50 million rehab. The 266-room hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space and a rooftop garden...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
Comments / 0