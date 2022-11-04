ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Melissa Loiodice-Walker Named Amherst’s New Human Resources Director

Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced the appointment of Melissa Loiodice-Walker, J.D., M.S.W. as the Town’s new Human Resources Director. The appointment is subject to review by the Town Council. Loiodice-Walker is the Executive Director and lead of the Human Resources Department at Berkshire Community College. She manages the day-to-day...
AMHERST, MA
Who Will Be Eligible For Reparations?

​Report On The Meeting Of The African Heritage Reparations Assembly, November 7, 2022. As a basis for discussion of eligibility for reparations, Shabazz submitted a position paper with his thoughts on the topic. The paper was distributed shortly before the meeting, so will be discussed in more detail in coming weeks.
AMHERST, MA
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…

In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin

WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
WARE, MA
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
AMHERST, MA

