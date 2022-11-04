Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
How a hearing conservation program can help your health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
KBIC announces primary election results
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday. The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by...
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year. “Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock. On July 1,...
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
