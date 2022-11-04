Dayton Recovery Plan: City Hall awards $4.3M to organizations focused on quality-of-life improvements in several neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
dayton247now.com
Election turnout higher than expected in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Elections officials say voter turnout was a little higher than expected today in Montgomery County. Good Day Dayton Host Tej Joshi spoke today with Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Election. Rezabek said workers there have been at it since about 5 a.m. this morning, coordinating with the polling locations throughout the county.
University of Dayton: 1 in custody after threatening post found
According to the University of Dayton, UD Public Safety personnel found a potential threat to the school posted on social media Monday. Officers investigated the message and reached out to local law enforcement partners to assist in the investigation.
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 houses damaged by fire in Dayton; No injuries reported so far
DAYTON — Two houses were damaged by a fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m. Crews were called to reports of a dwelling house fire in the 500 block of Alaska Street, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. Dispatchers said that two houses were involved in the fire. All...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
One dead after shooting in Springfield
Dispatch reported that one person was shot and is dead and one person is in custody.
UD responds after active shooter threat
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has responded after safety officers arrested a student for making a threat against the school on Yik Yak, a social media platform. On Monday, Nov. 7, a UD student said they received at least three Yik Yak posts saying a school shooting would take place at […]
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
I-Team: 15 accuse fencing company of fraud, shoddy work; Prosecutor’s Office ‘reviewing’ complaint
DAYTOn — Stall tactics, shoddy work, or no work at all. Those are just some of the complaints that more than a dozen consumers have now sent the News Center 7 I-Team about a local fencing contractor. Many of them say the company took their money and ran. The...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Police ask for help identifying suspects in shooting near Dayton bus stop
DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after one person was injured in a shooting near a Dayton bus stop Friday. On Nov. 4, around 3:30 p.m. crews were called to East Third Street and North Jefferson Street to reports of a shooting. Crews were able...
Police search for one of two suspects involved in highway shooting last week
Dayton police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting incident last week, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department (DPD). Police are searching for Jason Ross, who often goes by his local rapper name, ‘Lil Jay 937,’ or ‘Frerarie Jay,’ the...
Comments / 1