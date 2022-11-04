Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
These are the 10 best NYC neighborhoods to find an apartment right now
Just a few weeks after the delightful news that New York City rent prices are finally going down (woohoo!), StreetEasy released a report analyzing local neighborhoods by price cuts and total days on the market to figure out which areas real estate hunters should be focusing on right now. To...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
pix11.com
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
pix11.com
Strategists weigh in on close New York election races
As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
See what Rikers Island could look like when the prison complex closes
Back in 2019, the City Council approved a plan to close the city's main prison complex on Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based facilities in lower Manhattan, the South Bronx, downtown Brooklyn and Kew Gardens in Queens. As a result, administration of the island would be transfered from the Department of Correction (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) by 2027.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
