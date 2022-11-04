ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Inhabitat.com

A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York

Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
MANHATTAN, NY
Becca C

10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US

Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown

Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
BRONX, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office

Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Strategists weigh in on close New York election races

As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See what Rikers Island could look like when the prison complex closes

Back in 2019, the City Council approved a plan to close the city's main prison complex on Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based facilities in lower Manhattan, the South Bronx, downtown Brooklyn and Kew Gardens in Queens. As a result, administration of the island would be transfered from the Department of Correction (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) by 2027.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
