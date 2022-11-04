Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Xenia native ‘living the dream’ touring with country artist Bailey Zimmerman
Brendan Orchard, a Xenia native and Cedarville University graduate, is living his best life in Nashville as he tours with country artist Bailey Zimmerman’s band. Zimmerman is making history with his latest debut “Leave The Light On.” The EP earned the title of the most streamed all genre debut of 2022 and was also the biggest streaming country debut to date, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.
dayton.com
‘Sixteen Tons: The Merle Travis Story’ highlights musician’s incredible life
Deke Dickerson kept wondering why nobody had written a comprehensive biography of Merle Travis. Dickerson is a gifted musician, guitar expert, and music historian. Merle Travis was an influential guitarist and songwriter who was a visionary designer of guitars. Dickerson admired Travis so much he decided to write one himself.
‘Ignite the Heights’ set to be held in Huber Heights this week
HUBER HEIGHTS — This week the City of Huber Heights will be hosting a family-friendly event under the stars. Thursday, November 10, all are invited to enjoy s’mores, local beers, cocktails, tacos, local vendors, and music, according to a press release. >>Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. The event...
WDTN
Celebrating Thanksgiving with Jubie’s Creamery
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Julie Domicone from Jubie’s Creamery joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make some specialty ice cream and pies!. Julie talked about many different flavors of ice cream, however, the Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie was definitely the most interesting. Taking the form...
dayton.com
Amy Schneider finishes third in ‘Jeopardy!’ special exhibition game
Dayton native Amy Schneider finished third in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions special exhibition game that aired Tuesday. The record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games and earnings of $1.3 million faced off against fellow Seeded Champions Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, who won 38 games and winnings totaling $1.5 million, and Mattea Roach of Toronto, Canada, who won 23 games and winnings totaling $560,983.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
dayton.com
Wil Haygood, Clarence Page to share insights at Dayton Literary Peace Prize talk
Ohio natives will share stage at Victoria Theatre. Acclaimed author and journalist Wil Haygood and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Clarence Page will participate in a special discussion Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Victoria Theatre in conjunction with the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Haygood, a Miami University graduate and Miami University...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
dayton.com
Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro
“I always envisioned this type of space to go with the vibe of Val’s,” said owner Paige Woodie. A Kettering bakery that opened at the end of April plans to debut a second location in Springboro. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, said she is hoping to...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
dayton.com
Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons
LIBERTY TWP. — Son of a Butcher Steakhouse in Liberty Center aims to be upbeat and upscale for its patrons. “We’ve really shaped and molded S.O.B. into something that’s pretty spectacular,” said Yavonne Sarber, Founder & CEO of Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. Son of a...
New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade
DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
Hard Rock Hotel will offer guests ‘rock star experience,’ county convention group says
DAYTON — Rebranding the hotel formerly occupied by the Radisson Hotel to become a Hard Rock Hotel “will breathe new life into the hotel attached to the Dayton Convention Center and will offer a rock star experience to our guests, the executive director/CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority said Friday night in a prepared statement.
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Comments / 0