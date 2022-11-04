Read full article on original website
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
wrganews.com
68-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Battery against Police Officers
A 68-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after an incident that occurred at a residence on Etowah Drive on Friday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brenda Joe Garland allegedly was being questioned by police after being drunk in public when Garland allegedly punched an officer in the face, while also kicking another. Garland is being charged with 2 counts of simple battery against a police officer, 2 felony counts of obstruction, and public drunkenness.
wrganews.com
Silver Creek Man arrested for Theft and Trespass
A 39-year-old Silver Creek man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday for theft charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Joshua Eugene Cromer of a Rockmart Road address allegedly entered a residence on Cave Spring Road without permission and stole various items including a wallet, rings, keys, and knives. Cromer is being charged with first-degree burglary, felony theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Man who robbed half-dozen businesses across Cobb County will spend life in prison
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man connected to six different 2018 armed robberies in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced on Wednesday. Lashumbia D. Session’s charges stem from six separate armed robberies of Cobb County...
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
Officials: Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder in Georgia found dead in creek
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Gray. Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they...
Developing story: several crews respond to fire at Forsyth County storage unit
Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7(Image by Forsyth County Fire Department) This article has been updated with a photo from the fire scene.
Local business association says crime is so bad customers, employees scared to come to their stores
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News gets real about crime. One business community in northwest Atlanta says they have an action plan to fight crime, but they need help. They talked to Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston about what needs to happen. The business association says recent shootings and...
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for November 5th
Dusty Trammell, 25 of Gaylesville, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 4 counts of bond revocation, by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Lashana Estes, 22 of Centre, Charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, by the Centre Police Department. Danielle Rowland,...
Teenage Carroll County girl who vanished in June found alive 5 months later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl who disappeared nearly five months ago has been found safe. Deputies say Kaylee Jones, 16, disappeared on June 14 near Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say that she has since...
wrganews.com
19-year-old Chattooga man arrested by FCPD
A 19-year-old Chattooga man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department at a location on Calhoun Road on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Malachi Alexander Williams of a South Summerville address was stopped for questioning by police after they detected the smell of marijuana. Williams allegedly attempted to reach for a concealed firearm and started to walk away from the officers. Upon his arrest, Williams was found with two bags of marijuana, packaging materials, and cash. He is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wrganews.com
37-year-old Rome man arrested for drug charges
A 37-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Benjamin Lamar Williams of a Skyline Drive address was arrested this week after reports said he was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Police also found that Williams had a digital scale located in his vehicle. Williams is being charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
