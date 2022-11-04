ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

68-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Battery against Police Officers

A 68-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after an incident that occurred at a residence on Etowah Drive on Friday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brenda Joe Garland allegedly was being questioned by police after being drunk in public when Garland allegedly punched an officer in the face, while also kicking another. Garland is being charged with 2 counts of simple battery against a police officer, 2 felony counts of obstruction, and public drunkenness.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Silver Creek Man arrested for Theft and Trespass

A 39-year-old Silver Creek man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday for theft charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Joshua Eugene Cromer of a Rockmart Road address allegedly entered a residence on Cave Spring Road without permission and stole various items including a wallet, rings, keys, and knives. Cromer is being charged with first-degree burglary, felony theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
SILVER CREEK, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Officials: Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s murder in Georgia found dead in creek

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.
VILLA RICA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for November 5th

Dusty Trammell, 25 of Gaylesville, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 4 counts of bond revocation, by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Lashana Estes, 22 of Centre, Charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, by the Centre Police Department. Danielle Rowland,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

19-year-old Chattooga man arrested by FCPD

A 19-year-old Chattooga man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department at a location on Calhoun Road on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Malachi Alexander Williams of a South Summerville address was stopped for questioning by police after they detected the smell of marijuana. Williams allegedly attempted to reach for a concealed firearm and started to walk away from the officers. Upon his arrest, Williams was found with two bags of marijuana, packaging materials, and cash. He is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

37-year-old Rome man arrested for drug charges

A 37-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Benjamin Lamar Williams of a Skyline Drive address was arrested this week after reports said he was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Police also found that Williams had a digital scale located in his vehicle. Williams is being charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
ROME, GA

