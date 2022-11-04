Read full article on original website
Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have noticed your mood or someone else's mood start to change as the daylight hours start to get less, it could be due to Seasonal Affective Disorder. Seasonal Affective Disorder is caused by the change in daylight and your sleep cycle. It usually starts in the fall and lasts until spring. Through the winter, we also tend to stay inside longer because of the cold weather and that limits our time in the sun even more. A person may feel sad, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, lack energy, have difficulty sleeping, and experience a change in diet. The good news is there are ways to help cope with these symptoms.
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with a passion for substance use treatment has been serving the community since August at her new practice called Scripts360. Amanda Saunders is a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-BC) and became certified as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Upper Valley Career Center, a registered nurse (RN) at RETS Technical School – now called Fortis College – and a family nurse practitioner (FNP) at South University. She has been a nurse for 18 years prior to starting her own practice and has experience with many facets of healthcare such as nursing management, geriatric nursing, and pain and addiction. Scripts360 is also certified through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to perform medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders.
Veterans Day Celebration Walk at Rhodes State honors veterans and raises awareness of mental health issues they face
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College honors veterans and raises awareness of mental health issues that some of them are facing. This morning they held a Veterans Day Celebration Walk to let their veterans and their military-connected students show how much they honor their sacrifice and their selflessness. After the ceremony and moment of silence, Rhodes State's Veterans Task Force asked everyone to take 2.2 laps around the quad in honor of the 22 veterans that take their own lives every day due to suicide. The college wants to let veterans know they are there for them.
Lima Memorial Welcome Center to Host Health & Wellness Fair
Press Release from Lima Memorial Health System: Access to convenient, quality care is essential to the overall health and well-being of our family, friends and neighbors. To extend this care even more into the community, Lima Memorial Health System will host a Health & Wellness Fair on Sunday, November 13, from 1 - 3 p.m. in its newly renovated Welcome Center. The event is free and open to the public and will include free health screenings, resources, refreshments and giveaways.
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - 47-year-old Jarod Kammeyer was first taken to the hospital on November 16th, 2020. He and his wife Cristina had no idea it would be almost 300 days until he came back home. “They told me that he would never walk again, that he would never come...
Influenza A Reported Throughout Williams County & Ohio
Montpelier, OH – Flu season in Ohio can begin as early as October. While influenza (flu) typically peaks in late winter or early spring, this year experts anticipate that there will be more cases earlier in the season. By monitoring the southern hemisphere, medical experts can predict the impact...
Possible electrical fire severely damages Lima home
Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.
Lima Central Catholic holds their annual One Day of Giving fundraiser
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A big day of giving at Lima Central Catholic Schools as the generosity of others will help their students. Donations coming in by mail, by hand, by phone, and even through the walk-up window, the annual One Day of Giving is the school's largest fundraising effort. Classes competed against each other to see who could raise the most. Not just current students but alumni as well in support of the school.
October calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Celina man pleads guilty to the drug death of a toddler in 2020
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Celina man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old in Mercer County in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards pled to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children. Five other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. In...
Ohio Northern Students Discuss the 2022 Midterm Elections and the Northern Poll
Press Release from Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Ohio Northern University: ADA, OHIO— In their most recent podcast episode, Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey dive into the basics of midterm elections. They tell their listeners the general information that is important to know prior to voting as well as why these elections are critical. They are then joined by ICAPP Director, Dr. Robert Alexander to discuss the Ohio midterm elections more specifically in regard to his recent Northern Poll results.
Baumert sentenced to two years for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to an indefinite two-year prison term in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday after he reportedly stole two cell phones from a woman when she asked him to leave her home in February. Eric L. Baumert, 27, pleaded guilty in September...
Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A group of students got the VIP treatment at the reception before Sunday's showing of Hairspray the Musical. Project SEARCH is a program where students with learning disabilities from Apollo Career Center take on internships at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to gain real world experience. A reception was held in honor of project SEARCH students who participated in a commercial for the musical where they learned about what goes on behind the scenes of a live play and dressed up like actors.
Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After months of campaigning and political ads, today is the day that people can cast their ballots to determine who will be running the state for the next four years and more. Conner Prince visited the First Baptist Church to find out how voter turnout is going.
DeWine and Husted looking at Ohio's future workforce on eve of midterm elections
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made his third stop in Lima in three weeks because he says of the importance of West Central Ohio is to the Republican party. He and Governor Mike DeWine have made jobs and training an important issue for the state of Ohio. With the announcements of billions of dollars in investment in Ohio leading to thousands of new jobs, training the future workforce is key.
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
Around 300 local DECA students prepare for upcoming competitions
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The local DECA students get some good practice in before they start competitions this winter. Around 300 students from 9 schools in northwest and central Ohio took part in a fall leadership conference at UNOH. DECA is a national organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The conference gives the students the chance to practice organizing a branding campaign and public speaking.
Farmers enjoy a dry harvest season
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - The combines continue to roll along as harvest nears completion. While late spring planting caused a later start to harvest, Mother Nature has proved unusually cooperative for field work with very dry weather. We spoke to a farmer in Harrod who says this year is set to rank in the top five of what they've produced, and the little rain we've had this fall hasn't caused any delays. Of course, if it's not weathered, it's something else and says a fungal disease has been found in some of the harvested corn.
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
