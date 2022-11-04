LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have noticed your mood or someone else's mood start to change as the daylight hours start to get less, it could be due to Seasonal Affective Disorder. Seasonal Affective Disorder is caused by the change in daylight and your sleep cycle. It usually starts in the fall and lasts until spring. Through the winter, we also tend to stay inside longer because of the cold weather and that limits our time in the sun even more. A person may feel sad, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, lack energy, have difficulty sleeping, and experience a change in diet. The good news is there are ways to help cope with these symptoms.

LIMA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO