Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
Galesburg Police remove four people from inside former St. Mary’s Square Living Center on Friday, November 4th
Galesburg Police on Friday morning, November 4th, responded to 239 South Cherry Street for a trespassing complaint. The building is the former St. Mary’s Square Living Center. The building has sat vacant since 2013 and was sold to KXZ Properties in November of last year. Upon arrival at the building, Galesburg Police found an opening where plywood had been removed. A 39-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were found on the second floor of the building. A 43-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were found on the fifth floor of the building. All four individuals were escorted from the building without incident and were told if they returned, they would be arrested for Criminal Trespassing. As officers were escorting people from the building, police noticed someone had started a fire in a large room using miscellaneous items from the building. Galesburg Fire responded to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. According to police reports, a construction company was coming to secure the building and make sure all the doors and windows were closed.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
25newsnow.com
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
From election day for kids to a concert, here are five things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Tuesday/Saturday: Discovery Depot Hosts Programming for Kids & Adults. Visit Discovery Depot Children’s Museum to learn through fun! Outside of their usual programming, the museum is hosting “Why is Voting Important” on Election Day (11/8), from 1 to 3 p.m. Free with admission, kids can create a “Future Voter” pin and a Duck for President craft. Then, on Science Saturday, children can create color-changing slime, learning what causes the slime to change colors, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Parents Night Out – Shrek Style from 6 to 8 p.m. Ages 5 to 10 can craft, play games, and eat pizza with their parents. To find out more, go to www.DiscoveryDepot.org.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
25newsnow.com
Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Hogan defeats Hansen for County Judge
Republican candidate for the Ninth Circuit Court Judge of Knox County, Ken Hogan defeated Democrat David M. Hansen on election night. Hogan received nearly 65% of the votes in Knox County while Hansen won just over 35%. In the city of Galesburg, Hogan won 41.41% of the votes while Hansen received 58.59%. Hogan won by 539 votes. Hogan won 8,056 of the votes in Galesburg and Knox County while Hansen received 7,517 votes in Galesburg and the county. Hogan became a judicial clerk in the Third District Appellate Court to Justice Kent Slater after receiving his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He entered private practice after serving as a legal advisor to the Illinois Secretary of State and working as an attorney in Cook County.
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
Galesburg woman charged with Thursday-morning DUI
Galesburg Police Thursday morning, November 3rd, responded to the area of East Losey Street and North Broad for a report of an accident with possible injuries. Upon arrival, officers met with a 32-year-old Galesburg woman who said she, “misjudged the light” and struck the vehicle in front of her. The 55-year-old male driver of the other vehicle complained of neck pain from the accident and he was treated and released. Officers could detect an alcoholic odor coming off the woman, her speech was very slow, and she wouldn’t make eye contact with police. The woman admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the morning. A field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment and the woman was placed under arrest. The woman would later provide a breath sample with a .119 BAC. The woman was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
