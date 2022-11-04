Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
New Mexico city adopts ordinance to block abortion clinics
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in a southeastern New Mexico city have adopted an ordinance designed to block abortion clinics from operating, although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico. The Hobbs News-Sun reports the all-male city commission voted 7-0 Monday night for the so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cast herself as a staunch defender of access to abortion. She says the ordinance is an affront to the rights of women in Hobbs and southeastern New Mexico. New Mexico law ensures access to abortion with few restrictions even after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back guaranteed access in a June decision.
wcn247.com
SC Gov. McMaster seeks reelection, bidding to make history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time, seeking to become the longest-serving governor his state has ever had. The Republican McMaster faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in Tuesday's election. The state hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998. The 75-year-old McMaster is running for a second full term, which would give him 10 years in office since he finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term. Cunningham is 40 years old and has taken up the age issue head-on. He has proposed a constitutional amendment to require South Carolina officeholders to leave their jobs at age 72.
wcn247.com
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
wcn247.com
Voters choosing new rep in redrawn Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are choosing whether far-right conservative Andy Ogles or Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell will represent Nashville's newly carved up congressional district. Republicans are hoping to flip a seat in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House ever since they split Nashville into three congressional districts. The move led to the retirement of longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, creating an open race in the new 5th Congressional District. No debate or forums took place between the two, prompting Campbell to accuse Ogles of ignoring at least seven invitations.
wcn247.com
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — A trial is underway for two Native Hawaiian men charged with a hate crime in the 2014 beating of a white man who bought a house in their remote village on Maui. Attorneys for Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi AkiJr. don't dispute the assault but say it wasn't a hate crime. Prosecutors say Alo-Kaonohi punched and kicked Christopher Kunzelman and Aki hit him with a shovel when Kunzelman tried to fix up the oceanfront house he purchased in Kahakuloa village. Attorneys for the men say they were motivated by Kunzelman's attitude not by his race.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
wcn247.com
New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall in a season opener. Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game. Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd.
Comments / 0