Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
WCVB
Cambridge, Mass., shop offers a taste of Belgium with traditional waffles
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Zinneken’s specializes in Belgian waffles. Owner Nhon Ma opened the cozy spot in 2011 in Harvard Square, Cambridge, after moving to the United States from Brussels. He grew up in the food business in Belgium and says he satisfied his entrepreneurial spirit by bringing a taste of his home country to Cambridge.
WCVB
WCVB Channel 5 and Home Base Partner Again to Raise Awareness and Funds to Help Heal the Invisible Wounds of War
BOSTON, MA – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – WCVB Channel 5, Boston's news and community leader, will partner with Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, on the fourth annual day-long televent “Helping Veterans Heal” on Thursday, November 10 in honor of Veterans' Day.
WCVB
Lowell preschoolers learn power of their voices in costume vs. pajama day vote
LOWELL, Mass. — With the countdown to Election Day now just hours away, some future voters were learning how important the right to vote really is. They even went to the ballot box to decide a rather critical issue. “So today in our class, we are going to have...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
hbsdealer.com
Mass. Move: Kodiak acquires Goodrich Lumber
Founded in 1906, Goodrich has a legacy of providing high-quality products, innovative building sciences, and top-tier education. Kodiak Building Partners has expanded in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Goodrich Lumber. Based in Kingston, Mass., Goodrich Lumber is an LBM distributor founded in Duxbury in 1906. The dealer provides lumber and...
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation
David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
universalhub.com
For first time in centuries, native Americans use traditional fire technique to create canoe along the harbor, then paddle it into the water
For the past week, members of the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes gathered daily at the Little Mystic Boat Ramp in Charlestown to burn a large pine log, then carve it out to create a mishoon or traditional canoe. Wraithe was there when they put the canoe into the water for...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Fresh cuisine that won’t break the bank
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mom-and-pop restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and the economic fallout. But some have found ways to shine even in tough times. Anoush’ella, in Boston’s South End, specializes in Armenian and Lebanese cuisine. After immigrating to Boston from Chile decades ago, Juan...
WCVB
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
WCVB
Democrat Andrea Campbell declares victory in race for Massachusetts AG
BOSTON — Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has declared victory in the race for Massachusetts Attorney General over Bourne attorney Jay McMahon. At the time Campbell declared victory at 10:25 p.m., The Associated Press had yet to call the race in the Democrat's favor. If she wins, Campbell would become the first Black woman to be elected as the state's top law enforcement officer.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
WCVB
Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized
LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
