Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
A SEPTA police officer shot a man during a shooting that followed a brief pursuit after a woman was shot 10 times and killed in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police and the transit agency said. The incident began at South Broad and Ellsworth streets just before 8 a.m., Philadelphia...
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Temple University Hospital employees agree to a new contract, avoiding potential strike
After multiple months of negotiations and a vote to strike if the two sides could not agree on a deal, Temple University Hospital union employees have agreed to a new three-year contract. Nearly 2,500 nurses, hospital technicians and other health care staffers who had been working without a deal since...
Former SEPTA manager accused in bribery scheme faces federal charges
James Stevens facing federal bribery and extortion charges after, authorities say, he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for helping Robert Welsh gain millions of dollars in contracts with SEPTA.
Philadelphia Parking Authority picks deputy mayor for labor as new executive director
The Philadelphia Parking Authority Board announced Monday it has selected a new executive director. After a lengthy national search, the board chose a familiar face: Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer.
Man Shot 11 Times on Moving Train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
A gunman shot a man 11 times, killing him, and shot a teenager in the arm on a moving train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon. Police said a 21-year-old man got onto the train at Broad Street and Olney Avenue at 2:42 p.m....
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
At South Philly rally, Mastriano focuses on city crime
In the final days of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano once again visited Philadelphia to drum up support ahead of Election Day. He was greeted by cheers at Galdo’s catering hall in South Philly.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said. Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world's largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. Workers voted 165 to 51 against forming Home Depot Workers United, which...
Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole. Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made, according to police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting.
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
Woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn't be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn't over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
