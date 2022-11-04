ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot 11 Times on Moving Train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

A gunman shot a man 11 times, killing him, and shot a teenager in the arm on a moving train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon. Police said a 21-year-old man got onto the train at Broad Street and Olney Avenue at 2:42 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.  Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made, according to police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy