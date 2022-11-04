ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Basile pours in 30 in Hokies opening game win

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech ran out to a 56-31 lead on their way toa 95-57 opening game win over Delaware State. The Hokies were led by Wright State transfer Grant Basile, who puled in 30 points and added 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut. He made 6 of 9 three pointers in the win. Sean Pedualla got his first start and made the most if it, adding 18 points including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and dishing out 8 assists. 6-10 center Lynn Kidd, a former Clemson transfer who played sparingly a year ago, added 8 points and 10 boards. Returning guard Darius Maddox poured in 14 points as well. The 1-0 Hokies will host Lehigh on Thursday night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Honoring local heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day

BOONES MILL, Va. – At Healing Strides of Virginia, Seyward McKinney goes through her routine of getting ready to ride a horse. “I come here early. I get the horse ready. I’m able to put the saddle on the horse. I lift it above my head, I put it on,” she said.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report

ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Breaking down changes to the balance of power after election night

ROANOKE, Va. – Will it be a slam dunk for the Republicans after election night?. In a 10 News poll, viewers voted for the biggest issue that’s sending them to the polls. 72% said inflation was the biggest issue, followed by 22% for abortion, 3% for crime, 2% for gun control, and 1% for education.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Voter turnout at Roanoke polls on November 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Turnout was pretty high at the Roanoke precinct. Election officials told 10 News that more than 1,000 came through on Tuesday. On the ballot was the Sixth Congressional District election and an election for Roanoke City Council. Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said that they were notified of a person who was shot in the 700 block of 29th Street NW around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Another round of showers precedes early work week warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – We had some showers to deal with Saturday and Saturday night. Outside of the rain, it was a cloudy and warm start to the weekend. Similar conditions are in your Sunday forecast. Most of the showers we expect today will come through during the morning hours. I believe we’re mainly dry by afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man wanted after Salem police chase leaves three officers hurt

SALEM, Va. – A man is wanted after a shots-fired incident in Salem led to a police chase and then a crash between two cruisers, according to police. Authorities said that they were investigating a shots fired incident in the 200 block of East Main Street at 10:12 p.m. on Monday.
SALEM, VA

