Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech ran out to a 56-31 lead on their way toa 95-57 opening game win over Delaware State. The Hokies were led by Wright State transfer Grant Basile, who puled in 30 points and added 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut. He made 6 of 9 three pointers in the win. Sean Pedualla got his first start and made the most if it, adding 18 points including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and dishing out 8 assists. 6-10 center Lynn Kidd, a former Clemson transfer who played sparingly a year ago, added 8 points and 10 boards. Returning guard Darius Maddox poured in 14 points as well. The 1-0 Hokies will host Lehigh on Thursday night.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO