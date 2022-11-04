Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Alleghany, Covington High School playoff football games moved to Thursday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Both Alleghany High School and Covington High School’s playoff football games have been moved to Thursday night, Nov. 10, due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Covington High School will head to Narrows to face off against the Green Wave in the...
WSLS
MONDAY HUDDLE: Hokies cement worst season in 30 years with loss to Georgia Tech
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Any last gasp of Virginia Tech avoiding a dubious distinction evaporated when the Hokies blew a 27-16 lead and lost to Georgia Tech, 28-27, on Saturday.
WSLS
Basile pours in 30 in Hokies opening game win
Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech ran out to a 56-31 lead on their way toa 95-57 opening game win over Delaware State. The Hokies were led by Wright State transfer Grant Basile, who puled in 30 points and added 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut. He made 6 of 9 three pointers in the win. Sean Pedualla got his first start and made the most if it, adding 18 points including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and dishing out 8 assists. 6-10 center Lynn Kidd, a former Clemson transfer who played sparingly a year ago, added 8 points and 10 boards. Returning guard Darius Maddox poured in 14 points as well. The 1-0 Hokies will host Lehigh on Thursday night.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
WSLS
King carries No. 13 Virginia Tech women past Mount St. Mary’s 101-45
BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 13 Virginia Tech opened its season in style with heavy doses of offense and defense in 101-45 victory over visiting Mount St. Mary’s. The night started with the unveiling of a new banner in Cassell Coliseum--recognizing the Hokies appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
WSLS
‘Healing Strides of Virginia’ employees, volunteers work to help veterans
BOONES MILL, Va. – Giving back and being part of something bigger than themselves – those are just some of the reasons why employees and volunteers of Healing Strides of Virginia love what they do. The organization provides a sense of community for those who go there and...
WSLS
Decision 2022: How to get free, discounted rides to the polls on Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. – If you don’t have a way to get to the polls on Election Day, there are a few ways you can score a free or discounted ride. Roanoke’s Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory is offering Roanoke City residents free...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Floyd County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Floyd County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race. Floyd County. In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to...
WSLS
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening. Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident. There...
WSLS
Honoring local heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day
BOONES MILL, Va. – At Healing Strides of Virginia, Seyward McKinney goes through her routine of getting ready to ride a horse. “I come here early. I get the horse ready. I’m able to put the saddle on the horse. I lift it above my head, I put it on,” she said.
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
WSLS
Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m. We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon. The sunshine will...
WSLS
Breaking down changes to the balance of power after election night
ROANOKE, Va. – Will it be a slam dunk for the Republicans after election night?. In a 10 News poll, viewers voted for the biggest issue that’s sending them to the polls. 72% said inflation was the biggest issue, followed by 22% for abortion, 3% for crime, 2% for gun control, and 1% for education.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Don Ho’s keeps legacy of food, fun going for more than two decades
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s always nice when co-workers suggest great restaurants to visit, especially when you’ve been meaning to try that place for a while anyways!. That’s what happened this week with Don Ho’s in north Roanoke. “We’ve been here for 22 years,” says owner,...
WSLS
75-year-old woman dead after crash on I-64 in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 75-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Monday (Nov. 7) on I-64 in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at 9:45 a.m. at the 21 mile marker. State Police told 10 News that 75-year-old Ruth Fridley Brewster, of...
WSLS
Voter turnout at Roanoke polls on November 8, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – Turnout was pretty high at the Roanoke precinct. Election officials told 10 News that more than 1,000 came through on Tuesday. On the ballot was the Sixth Congressional District election and an election for Roanoke City Council. Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters...
WSLS
Man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said that they were notified of a person who was shot in the 700 block of 29th Street NW around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a...
WSLS
25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
WSLS
Another round of showers precedes early work week warm-up
ROANOKE, Va. – We had some showers to deal with Saturday and Saturday night. Outside of the rain, it was a cloudy and warm start to the weekend. Similar conditions are in your Sunday forecast. Most of the showers we expect today will come through during the morning hours. I believe we’re mainly dry by afternoon.
WSLS
Man wanted after Salem police chase leaves three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – A man is wanted after a shots-fired incident in Salem led to a police chase and then a crash between two cruisers, according to police. Authorities said that they were investigating a shots fired incident in the 200 block of East Main Street at 10:12 p.m. on Monday.
