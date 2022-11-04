ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyOJM_0izCTAvj00

The Chargers have six players who've been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week and released game designations ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Falcons.

Eight players were given a game designation, and six of which have been ruled out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) will all not play.

WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee). Safety Erik Harris (ankle) was a new add to the injury report and he is considered questionable.

Meanwhile, running back Cordarrelle Patterson's game status has yet to be determined. He practiced each day this week for the first time since his five-week stint on injured reserve. He could make his return against the Chargers, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith said they'll make a decision on Saturday to state whether or not Patterson will play.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
  • OLB Chris Rumph (knee)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

  • WR DeAndre Carter (illness)
  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)
  • DL Jerry Tillery (back)

Full:

  • RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen)
  • G/T Brenden Jamies (quad)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

Game status:

  • OUT: WR Keenan Allen, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Donald Parham Jr., OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery, WR Mike Williams
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Falcons injury report

Did not practice:

  • CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)
  • G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Limited:

  • S Erik Harris (ankle)

Full:

  • OL Chuma Edoga (not injury related - personal matter)
  • S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

Game status:

  • OUT: CB A.J. Terrell, G Elijah Wilkinson
  • QUESTIONABLE: S Erik Harris

View the original article to see embedded media.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ChargerReport

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season. Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5

Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
237
Followers
676
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy