Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers have six players who've been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week and released game designations ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Falcons.

Eight players were given a game designation, and six of which have been ruled out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) will all not play.

WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee). Safety Erik Harris (ankle) was a new add to the injury report and he is considered questionable.

Meanwhile, running back Cordarrelle Patterson's game status has yet to be determined. He practiced each day this week for the first time since his five-week stint on injured reserve. He could make his return against the Chargers, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith said they'll make a decision on Saturday to state whether or not Patterson will play.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

WR DeAndre Carter (illness)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

Full:

RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen)

G/T Brenden Jamies (quad)

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

Game status:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Donald Parham Jr., OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery, WR Mike Williams

QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Falcons injury report

Did not practice:

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Limited:

S Erik Harris (ankle)

Full:

OL Chuma Edoga (not injury related - personal matter)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

Game status:

OUT: CB A.J. Terrell, G Elijah Wilkinson

QUESTIONABLE: S Erik Harris

