Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Patricia Ruth Cutcher
Patricia Ruth Cutcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 68. No services are scheduled. Patricia, a native of Toledo, OH, was the daughter of the late Willard Worth and Mary Hanna. She is survived by son, Robert Cutcher, daughters, Angie and Cari Cutcher; brothers, Bill and James Hanna and sisters, Nancy Leduke, Carol King and Ellen West.
thunder1320.com
Clarence Lewis McFarland
Clarence Lewis McFarland of Decherd passed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65. Memorial Services are scheduled for 12 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
Ellen Louise Keith
Ellen Louise Keith was born April 10, 1934 in Coffee County, TN to Thomas and Lola Mae (Ewton) Johnson. Ellen passed away at her home in Morrison, TN on November 1, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her sisters and brothers Sarah, Juanita, Lucy, Fred, Herman, Clayton, Leonard. She is survived by brothers Louis, Levon and Jerry.
thunder1320.com
Marcia Ann Camden
Marcia “Pumpkin” Ann Camden of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled. Marcia, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Wilburn Lee and Dorothy Uselton Green. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.
thunder1320.com
Betty Ann Simmons
Betty Ann Simmons, age 94, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was born to the late Floyd Elbert and Mary Magdalene (Murry) Bryant in Parsons, Kansas. Her husband, Joseph Simmons, preceded her in death in 2019, as well as her son-in-law, David Cizunas, and Sister, June Rust. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Cizunas, Nancy (John) Labeots, and Laura (Chris) Lambert; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jillian) Cizunas, Joseph (Fallon) Labeots, Katie (Kyle) Burt, and Rianna Lambert; and four great-grandchildren, Kody Labeots, Aurek Cizunas, Caulder Cizunas, and Elizabeth Cizunas. Betty graduated from Parsons Junior College in 1947 with her Associate of Arts Degree and then from Kansas University in 1949 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in microbiology. She then married Joseph Simmons in 1950 and they moved to Chicago. Betty then graduated from the School of Medical Technology at Norwegian-American Hospital in Chicago in 1950. She worked for many years as a medical technician at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Illinois. After Betty and her husband retired, they moved to Tullahoma to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed taking pictures and videos of her family and watching Hallmark movies. Betty also loved getting her whole family together to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunder1320.com
American Legion Riders third annual chili cook-off, Nov. 19
The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester is having a fundraising Chili Cook off on Saturday, November 19 at 5:00 PM. The even will be held at the Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Rd. All are welcome are welcome to attend. Admission is $10.00. Prizes will be awarded....
thunder1320.com
‘Hello, Dolly!’ comes to the Manchester Arts Center
Need a wife? Need a husband? In turn-of-the-century New York you’d call on Dolly, matchmaker and “woman who arranges things” – like luncheon parties, poker games, and love!. The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting...
thunder1320.com
Initial football region alignment groups Coffee County with Rutherford County teams; other sports see changes
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. If it holds up, Coffee County’s football region will look significantly different than the past two years. The proposed alignment places Coffee County in Region 3-6A,...
thunder1320.com
Fuel So Good ‘Give the Gift of Books’ event Nov. 14-18
Noel Burton, owner of Fuel So Good, invites the community to Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 18, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards, and the first 20 attendees that post a photo on social media and tag Imagination Library of Coffee County will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.
thunder1320.com
Coffee Middle sweeps Community in non conference action
Back to back nights of basketball led to back to back sweeps for Coffee Middle. Both Lady Raiders and Red Raiders of CMS took care of business at home Tuesday, beating Community. Both games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.
thunder1320.com
Exit 105 Joint Committee meeting agenda for Nov. 16
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.
thunder1320.com
Franklin County High School student in custody after making threats
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department a Franklin County High School student is in custody and is being charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property. The student is believed to have written a threat on the wall in the high school. When the School...
Comments / 0