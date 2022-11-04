ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

11/9 Arizona Football Notebook: Wildcats start prep for UCLA

* Arizona is playing UCLA on Saturday and on Monday Jedd Fisch gave his initial thoughts on the Bruins. “Another team that has accomplished what our goal is to accomplish over the course of these next four to five years," Fisch said. "Coach Kelly arrived at UCLA in 2018. We were 6-6, 6-0 at home, 0-6 on the road at UCLA in 2017, lost our bowl game. He went there and went 3-9, 4-8, 3-4, 8-4 and are now sitting there at 8-1 and No. 9 in the country. Hats off to that build over there those last five years, and that’s our goal, to get to a place where we can do the same. Looking forward to the challenge.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Video: College Football Team Is So Bad, Students Are Studying At Game

You know your college football program is in bad shape when students are studying during games. That's what's happening with Arizona State these days. A video of Arizona State students studying during a game has gone viral on social media. It's pretty embarrassing. "Things are so bleak with Arizona State...
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Continues to Rise in the Coaches Poll

UCLA has moved up to No. 10 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Bruins move up one spot after beating Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe on Saturday night. UCLA is now 8-1, 5-1 this season. UCLA remains the third-highest ranked team from the Pac-12 and fifth overall. Oregon and USC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
PHOENIX, AZ

