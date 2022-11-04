* Arizona is playing UCLA on Saturday and on Monday Jedd Fisch gave his initial thoughts on the Bruins. “Another team that has accomplished what our goal is to accomplish over the course of these next four to five years," Fisch said. "Coach Kelly arrived at UCLA in 2018. We were 6-6, 6-0 at home, 0-6 on the road at UCLA in 2017, lost our bowl game. He went there and went 3-9, 4-8, 3-4, 8-4 and are now sitting there at 8-1 and No. 9 in the country. Hats off to that build over there those last five years, and that’s our goal, to get to a place where we can do the same. Looking forward to the challenge.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO