City of Marion continuing to plant trees to restore canopy destroyed by 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion’s Urban Forestry Division continues to make significant progress in restoring the community’s tree canopy. During the week of October 24th, nearly 1,500 native trees, all donated by Monarch Research, were planted in Marion. Around 500 trees were planted by residents...
Famous Dave's Offering Free Veteran Breakfast
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Famous Dave's has announced they will be offering veterans a free breakfast on Veterans Day. On November 11th active, inactive and retired military personnel can order the 2-2-2 breakfast for free!. The 2-2-2 breakfast comes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage...
Group of 21 co-worker in Hiawatha splitting $50,000 prize from last week's Powerball
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of 21 co-workers from a Hiawatha engineering firm has claimed a $50,000 prize from Wednesday's huge Powerball drawing. The group's ticket was just one number away from having at least a share of that night's $1.248 billion jackpot. Daniel Zirtzman of...
Cedar Rapids CycleNation riders raise more than $60,000 to end stroke
More than 320 riders participated in the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sept. 15 at Transamerica in Cedar Rapids, raising more than $60,000 to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. The stationary-cycling event featured 54 teams coming together to pedal for a purpose. Funds raised through...
Jury selection enters Day 2 in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting trial
Jury selection will go into a second day for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that will be cut down to 14. Opening...
City of Cedar Rapids Transit Offering Free Bus Rides on Election Day
The City of Cedar Rapids Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Buses will run regular hours, from 5:15 a.m.–6:15 p.m. Rides will be free to everyone, all day long, during regular bus service times. No proof of voter registration or destination is...
Willis Dady announces several opportunities and challenges to help the homeless
Cedar Rapids — Monday evening, Willis Dady Homeless Services staff announced they will be helping the homeless this winter season through several holiday giving opportunities and challenges. These challenges serve eastern Iowa, providing support for individuals experiencing homelessness. This year's challenges and opportunities include:. Backpack Challenge. Gift Wrapped Clothing...
Ben Rogers holds on to District 2 supervisor seat in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Linn County supervisor Ben Rogers won another four-year term in the county's second district Tuesday night, defeating challenger Brett Mason by a 58-42 margin. Rogers, a Democrat, has been on the Board of Supervisors since 2008. Mason is the former GOP chair...
Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding
The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans
Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday
After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
Jury selection may be an issue in high-profile Taboo Nightclub shooting trial
Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. Dimione Walker is one of the suspects in the Taboo Nightclub shooting on April 10th, that left three dead and nine injured. Both sides agreed Monday to dismiss count two on Walker, which was...
Local police departments introduce mental health liaison to assist with certain calls
Three local Eastern Iowa police departments will be working with Community Crisis Services to provide mental health resources for those in need. Kieonna Pope was introduced as the liaison that will focus on providing increased access to mental health resources, diversion from hospitalization and jail, as well as provide services for those with addiction problems.
Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident
Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
Jon Green wins re-election to JoCo Board of Supervisors; Fixmer-Oraiz wins seat
Two Democrats swept the Johnson County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday. Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz won both open seats to the board. Green received 35% of the vote, Fixmer-Oraiz received 32%, while Republicans Phil Hemingway got 17% and Jammie Bradshaw received 14% while no-party candidate Eric Heick received 2% of the vote.
Kernels reveal MARVEL inspired logo for Defenders of the Diamond 2023
The Cedar Rapids Kernels is showing off its super powers for it's 2023 MARVEL's Defenders of the Diamond Night. 96 MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Hero™ themed game as part of the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” campaign. During that game teams...
