How to report voter intimidation and election misinformation in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Between the hours of 7 a.m and 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls will be open for citizens to cast their ballot or return their absentee vote in Michigan. The secretary of state has promised the vast majority of voters should experience a smooth process - if not all of them. However, there is still hotlines and emails where people can report suspected voter intimidation or harassment.
Michigan Election Night Live - how to see results on FOX 2
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Turnout for the 2022 Midterm elections in Michigan has been higher than expected as election clerks from around the state have said in-person voting was higher than they believed would happen on Tuesday. As millions of voters cast their vote, we're tracking the results that...
Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
Whitmer, Dixon push for votes on final full day before Election Day
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Absentee voting has been open for weeks but Election Day is just hours away. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made their final pitches for votes on Monday, the last full day before polls open across the state. Whitmer and Dixon both were on the...
Michigan governor candidates Dixon, Whitmer make final pitch to voters
(FOX 2) - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon honed in on...
Michigan 2022 Election: Dearborn book debate, other hot topics highlight importance of school board races
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - While Michigan's governor race and Proposals 1-3 dominate TV time, school board races nationally are critical elections. Ballotpedia said the percentage of unopposed seats has dropped since 2018, from 40% in 2018 to 24% last year, meaning more people are running to lead school districts.
How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day. SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday. How to see a sample ballot before you vote. Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not...
Gov. Whitmer makes final pitch before election day
The Michigan governor is making her final pitch for why voters should cast their ballot for her after a long-fought campaign season. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her seat against Republican Tudor Dixon.
Pollsters say Republicans may wake up to different results Wednesday due to absentee ballots
Michigan voters are accustomed to getting election results on election night but that won't be the case this Tuesday night. In fact it may be 24 hours after the polls close that we will know who won in some key races and this could create another debate over who really won.
Lyft offering 50% off rides to the polls this Election Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters can get a discounted Lyft ride to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday. By using the code VOTE22, you will get 50%, up to $10, off rides to the polls during voting hours. This is available across the United States, and also applies to Lyft bike and scooter shares.
Dixon-Whitmer make final push • Michigan gas prices • Detroit loses beloved school figure
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon is honing...
Michigan Black Rock Bar & Grill restaurants offering free steak dinners for Veterans Day
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Veterans can get a free steak dinner this Friday at Black Rock Bar & Grill. All Michigan locations and Toledo are offering the steak and two sides on Veterans Day. Vets also have the option to pick up a meal voucher at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and use it from Nov. 14 through Dec. 14.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
Teen human trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing rapist, escapes custody in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her, escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center...
Egypt Covington murder: 2 suspects still awaiting trials; competency hearing scheduled for 3rd man
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects accused of killing Egypt Covington have trials scheduled in the coming months, while a third man is awaiting a competency hearing. Timothy Eugene Moore's jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 12, while Shandon Ray Groom's trial is scheduled for April...
Sumpter Township police investigating shooting that injured 15-year-old boy
SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy was injured after being shot on Monday. The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rustic Lane and Knollwood in the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community. According to police, shots were fired from a group of individuals walking...
