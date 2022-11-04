Read full article on original website
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
WATE
Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
Watch: Josh Heupel Kicks Off Missouri Week
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel had his first press conference of Missouri week on Monday afternoon. Heupel discussed how his team can bounce back from the Georgia loss and what he learned from the defeat. Heupel also touched on Senior Day coming up this Saturday and what that ...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Turnovers doom Lady Vols in season-opening loss to Ohio State
Jordan Horston returned to her hometown and played well in front of her friends and family but the Lady Vols come up short 87-75 in a loss to Ohio State at Value City Arena.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
WATE
Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
wvlt.tv
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
