Knoxville, TN

WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Josh Heupel Kicks Off Missouri Week

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel had his first press conference of Missouri week on Monday afternoon.  Heupel discussed how his team can bounce back from the Georgia loss and what he learned from the defeat.  Heupel also touched on Senior Day coming up this Saturday and what that ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE

