95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
fox47.com
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Wisconsin State Assembly District 83
Republican Nik Rettinger and Independent Chaz Self are running to represent the District 83 seat in the Wisconsin state Assembly on Nov. 8. The office is currently held by Republican Chuck Wichgers, who is running in District 82. For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of The Freeman. Election...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
wizmnews.com
Republican lawmaker sues to sequester Wisconsin military ballots, after official sent her 3 fraudulent ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Race for Wisconsin attorney general
Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking re-election as Wisconsin attorney general. His opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 8 was Republican Eric Toney. Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin governor's race enters final critical hours
MILWAUKEE — GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's anticipating a good number of Republican poll watchers Tuesday when asked if he trusts the process underway in municipalities statewide. "You know, I think there's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to be...
onfocus.news
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
fox47.com
In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what's driving them to the polls?
MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
