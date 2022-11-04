ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

XT.COM Announces Official Listing of BIGP Token On Its Trading Platform

Global digital assets trading platform XT.COM has announced the official listing of BIGP, an ERC-20 token based on the Bartersmart blockchain. This will see BIGP going live on XT.com from 2022-11-08. XT.COM is a social-infused digital assets trading platform committed to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free...
Tezro: Bringing Instant Messaging and Digital Assets Services Under One Roof

PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Safety is every crypto enthusiast’s top-most priority. After all, you wouldn’t want your cryptocurrency wallet to be compromised and your coins stolen. Tezro is one such service that goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to keeping your information safe. Hackers cannot access your cash stored in Tezro since it uses the most cutting-edge encryption methods currently in use. Furthermore, Tezro gets updates regularly to update its security measures.
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price

Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
Can BudBlockz Transcend Cardano And Polygon?

The launch of Bitcoin, the first blockchain and cryptocurrency project, paved the way for the numerous cryptocurrency projects in the market. The introduction of different types of cryptocurrencies has, in turn, allowed for other innovations such as NFT marketplaces, decentralized finance(De-Fi) applications, and trading platforms. BudBlockz is one of the...
Bitcoin.com’s VERSE Utility Token Public Sale Goes Live

The Bitcoin.com team has unveiled its VERSE token sale to the public. Whitelisted users can acquire assets with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The move is critical in expanding access to decentralized finance through a utility token. VERSE Public Sale Goes Live. The Bitcoin.com team announced the launch of its VERSE...
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA

Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO

The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...

