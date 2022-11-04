Read full article on original website
XT.COM Announces Official Listing of BIGP Token On Its Trading Platform
Global digital assets trading platform XT.COM has announced the official listing of BIGP, an ERC-20 token based on the Bartersmart blockchain. This will see BIGP going live on XT.com from 2022-11-08. XT.COM is a social-infused digital assets trading platform committed to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free...
Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, ClubRare Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
As it grows its global presence through the Ethereum blockchain, ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition. Tokens worth $100,000 will be awarded in the competition, which kicked off on November 2 and will run through November 30. This is in preparation for the release...
Oryen Network Astounds Holders, Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade Holders Alike With Immense Success
Bitcoin’s price has remained relatively stagnant recently, but this has not stopped altcoins from breaking out. Altcoin season has arrived, and many of these smaller caps will begin surging through the ranks. Oryen Network represents one example, already 100% up, and Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade investors have certainly...
Tezro: Bringing Instant Messaging and Digital Assets Services Under One Roof
PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Safety is every crypto enthusiast’s top-most priority. After all, you wouldn’t want your cryptocurrency wallet to be compromised and your coins stolen. Tezro is one such service that goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to keeping your information safe. Hackers cannot access your cash stored in Tezro since it uses the most cutting-edge encryption methods currently in use. Furthermore, Tezro gets updates regularly to update its security measures.
New NFT-Backed Protocol Uniglo.io Will List on Uniswap with Enormous Token Burn in November
Once in a while, there are possibilities in the crypto space that can radically alter dynamics. Combine a small market cap with an excellent value proposition, and you have a certified crypto gem. One such gem is Uniglo. The protocol gears up to list on Uniswap, and the announcement of...
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
Ethereum’s Buterin Wants The Crypto Industry To Limit Its Reliance On Institutional Investors — Here’s Why
Vitalik Buterin wants the digital assets industry to taper its pursuit of institutional investors. He argues that the ecosystem had not yet attained the sort of maturity that would enable them to thrive with other classes of investors. The inflow of institutional capital has played a vital role in keeping...
Can BudBlockz Transcend Cardano And Polygon?
The launch of Bitcoin, the first blockchain and cryptocurrency project, paved the way for the numerous cryptocurrency projects in the market. The introduction of different types of cryptocurrencies has, in turn, allowed for other innovations such as NFT marketplaces, decentralized finance(De-Fi) applications, and trading platforms. BudBlockz is one of the...
Bitcoin.com’s VERSE Utility Token Public Sale Goes Live
The Bitcoin.com team has unveiled its VERSE token sale to the public. Whitelisted users can acquire assets with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The move is critical in expanding access to decentralized finance through a utility token. VERSE Public Sale Goes Live. The Bitcoin.com team announced the launch of its VERSE...
FTX-Alameda’s Financial Crisis Sends Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Tumbling As The Week Opens
The crisis rocking FTX and Alameda have adversely affected the prices of major digital assets as they record double-digit losses. Sam Bankman-Fried downplays the reports that his firm is standing on brittle ice, saying, “FTX is fine.”. Binance states that it will begin unloading the last of its FTT...
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
MATIC, XRP, Solana, DOGE Ripe For November Boost As Bitcoin Bulls Eye $25,000 Breakout
Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with the Fed and the Bank of England raising interest rates, Bitcoin held tightly above $20,000. In the past seven days, the top cryptocurrency has grown by 2% and was trading at $20,721 after a 2.40% drop in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Ethereum...
Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO
The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
FTX Capitulates and Agrees to Sell to Binance Following the Liquidity Crunch that Rocked the Exchange
Binance has agreed to purchase FTX after days of uncertainty over the financial status of the company. The deal is a non-binding one that allows Binance to withdraw from the negotiations at any time. FTX has had to endure $6 billion in net withdrawals in the last three days while...
Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...
