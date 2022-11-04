Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Joins New Program Helping Those Behind on Mortgages and Taxes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County has joined a new program offered by the State of Iowa to help residents who have fallen behind on house and tax payments. Treasurer Kris Rowley says this program also helps those not meeting income requirements for other assistance. The Iowa Homeowner’s Assistance...
Jones and Eliason Battle for Seat in House District 6
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Polls across the area and nation will be open on Tuesday for the Mid-Term General Elections and there are a handful of local contested races we will be watching. First up is the newly redistricted House District 6 which features incumbent Megan Jones for the Republicans...
4 Events Move On to Marshalltown for Tiger Swimming
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – On Saturday the Spencer Girls Swim Team traveled to Fort Dodge to compete in the IGHSAU Regional Meet. 13 Swimmers competed in all and Coach Amy Lawrence says that every Swimmer had their best time or multiple best times at the meet. 4 events...
Spencer High School Drama Department Presents “Matilda: The Musical”
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer High School Drama Department is putting the finishing touches on its fall show, a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic “Matilda”. Director Cara Gerlock tells KICD News this particular selection was made by the students after it was decided by staff that met criteria for not only spreading joy but also bringing a bit of a challenge.
Heat and Lane Assignments for Tiger Swimming
Marshalltown, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Swim team has 4 events going to the State Meet at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. Here are the Heat and Lane Assignments for those events. The 200 Yard Medley Relay will swim out of Lane 4 Heat 1. The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay...
Two Candidates Vying for Clay County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are less than 24 hours from polls opening for the Mid-Term General Election and perhaps one of the bigger races in the local area is that for Clay County Attorney. Challenger Ashley Herrig and incumbent Travis Johnson joined local media for a standing room only...
Wills and Wahl Squaring Off for House District 10 Seat
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– When voters in Dickinson, Palo Alto and Northern Clay Counties go to the polls on Tuesday, they will be deciding who will represent the new District 10 in the Iowa House. Republican John Wills has been in office since 2015. He talked with KICD News just...
Jeff Ring, 58, of Kansas Formerly of Emmetsburg
A Celebration of Life for 58-year-old Jeff Rung of Kansas, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Saturday, November 12th, from 4-6 p.m. at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Hayley Tuinstra, 33, of Estherville Formerly of Lake Park
A Celebration of Life for 33-year-old Hayley Tuinstra of Estherville, formerly of Lake Park, will be Friday, November 11th, at 10 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sheldon Police Department to Join HEAT
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council heard a presentation on Wednesday from the High-Risk Entry and Tactical Team after the community’s police department requested to become a member. Estherville Police Chief and original HEAT member Brent Shatto told the council by joining the team, the city would...
Harold Robinson, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old Harold Robinson of Spencer will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Weekly Health Update: November 5th, 2022- Physical Therapy
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Physical therapy is a medical service some in the area likely have had to utilize following injuries or surgeries of various types and Spencer Hospital has a wide range of options to fill the need. Craig Cantrall is one of eight physical therapists at Spencer Hospital’s...
Mary Juhl, 80, of Johnston Formerly of Estherville
Services for 80-year-old Mary Juhl of Johnston, formerly of Estherville, will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of...
Nila Miller, 90, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 90-year-old Nila Miller of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Evangelical Free Church in Linn Grove with burial at Barnes Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm...
Dale Paulsen, 81, of Spencer Formerly of Graettinger
Funeral services for 81-year-old Dale Paulsen of Spencer, formerly of Graettinger, will be Thursday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial and military services at South Walnut Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home is...
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
Emmet County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charge for Fairmont Man
Dolliver, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Emmet County last week. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 38-year-old Mathew Mixson of Fairmont was stopped for a traffic violation near Dolliver late Friday afternoon when he was allegedly found to be in possession drug related items.
John Kerber, 86, of Emmetsburg
Services for 86-year-old John Kerber of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, November 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg are in charge of the arrangements.
Two Storm Lake Man Charged with Seriously Injuring Roommate in Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are facing a string of charges after police were responded to a report of an assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street in Storm Lake around two o’clock Saturday morning where the victim alleged his two roommates had attacked him while he was asleep and also attempted to stab him before the victim was able to flee and call for help.
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
