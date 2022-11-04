ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

WOWT

Election Day 2022: Douglas County attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to keep Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in office. Democrat Dave Pantos has been campaigning to unseat the incumbent. As of 10 p.m., results had Kleine leading by more than 20,000 votes. Kleine: 58%. Pantos: 42%. — This is a developing story....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Three people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire that displaced three people Monday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 125th & Binney Street in response to a fire alarm and saw smoke and flames from the garage. The fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near common combustibles according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion Police: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - After canceling the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old one day ago, Papillion police reported the woman was found and is safe. In a Tweet Tuesday evening, the police say “The outpouring of support and number of people who have been watching for her has been uplifting to see.”
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation

Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Poll workers are of older age in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in Douglas County expect around 100,000 voters will venture out to cast ballots in person Tuesday. Voters will be greeted by poll workers whose average age is 54 years old. The people working in the more than 200 voting sites across the county are key...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
OMAHA, NE

