Election 2022: Checking in with Douglas, Pottawattamie counties as early voting winds down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tens of thousands of voters have already cast their ballot for the midterm election here in Douglas County. County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told 6 news last week that strong interest this year in the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in particular as well as the governor’s race has driven early voting turnout.
Election Day 2022: Douglas County attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to keep Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in office. Democrat Dave Pantos has been campaigning to unseat the incumbent. As of 10 p.m., results had Kleine leading by more than 20,000 votes. Kleine: 58%. Pantos: 42%. — This is a developing story....
Three people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire that displaced three people Monday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 125th & Binney Street in response to a fire alarm and saw smoke and flames from the garage. The fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near common combustibles according to the release.
Election Day 2022: GOP pulls ahead in 2nd Congressional district, Douglas County Sheriff races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska and Iowa are joining millions across the nation to cast their ballots Tuesday for the Midterm Election. Polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday; Nebraska voters got started at 8 a.m. Both states will shut polls at 8 p.m. That’s a first for Iowa polls; they have previously closed at 9 p.m. for general elections.
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
Papillion Police: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - After canceling the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old one day ago, Papillion police reported the woman was found and is safe. In a Tweet Tuesday evening, the police say “The outpouring of support and number of people who have been watching for her has been uplifting to see.”
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
Omaha Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at a vacant home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 16th and Browne at 9:56 a.m. Sunday. OFD says the structure was fully involved in flames when crews arrived. The fire...
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe because it just doesn’t feel real,” says Dale Schuman, whose daughter, 29-year-old...
Endangered missing advisory to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion times out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday canceled the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday in Papillion. Tiffany Harwood hasn’t been located, but the alert expired in accordance with NSP procedures. Harwood is described as 5-foot-1, weighing about 105 pounds and...
Poll workers are of older age in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in Douglas County expect around 100,000 voters will venture out to cast ballots in person Tuesday. Voters will be greeted by poll workers whose average age is 54 years old. The people working in the more than 200 voting sites across the county are key...
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds & wind along with a few showers on Election Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have moved in and temperatures are slowly warming through the 40s this morning. Stronger south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely into the afternoon as well. That will allow us to warm up to near 60 degrees even with the clouds. A few...
1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
