PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19. The former Universal Companies executives were acquitted last week of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were acquitted of honest services wire fraud. Islam and Dawan faced separate charges accusing them of embezzlement and bribery. Both have denied wrongdoing and prosecutors haven’t said whether they will seek a retrial.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO