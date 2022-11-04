The Floyd County Board of Supervisors could get a complete overhaul come January 1st with eight candidates vying for three seats in Tuesday’s elections. This will be the first general election since 1970 in which the three supervisor positions are not elected at-large. A special election in August 2021 resulted in a switch to supervisors being elected in three districts with candidates residing in the district they wish to represent.

