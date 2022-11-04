ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg’s Chili Cookoff starting off winter season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year brings excitement to the city of Gatlinburg. On Thursday, November 10 the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans returns to kick off the Winter Magic Season. The event will take place at the Historic...
GATLINBURG, TN

