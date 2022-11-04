Read full article on original website
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Turnovers doom Lady Vols in season-opening loss to Ohio State
Jordan Horston returned to her hometown and played well in front of her friends and family but the Lady Vols come up short 87-75 in a loss to Ohio State at Value City Arena.
Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?
What happens if you're still waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
Gatlinburg’s Chili Cookoff starting off winter season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year brings excitement to the city of Gatlinburg. On Thursday, November 10 the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans returns to kick off the Winter Magic Season. The event will take place at the Historic...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
Elections: Voting machines in Alcoa back up and running after technical issues
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Voting machines at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa were reportedly down the morning of Election Day but have since been repaired, according to the Blount County Election Commission. An administrator with the Blount County Election Commission said Tuesday a port on the...
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
