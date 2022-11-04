ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee drops in second CFB Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After topping the first edition of the CFB Playoff rankings last week, Tennessee came in at No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. After racing out to their best start to a season since 1998, Tennessee traveled to Athens to take on Georgia and lost 27-13. The Bulldogs assumed the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Man arrested, accused of using dead woman's credit card

A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to a Madisonville woman after she was reported missing. The woman was found dead less than a week later. Man arrested, accused of using dead woman’s credit …. A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local high school senior owns apparel company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg’s Chili Cookoff starting off winter season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year brings excitement to the city of Gatlinburg. On Thursday, November 10 the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans returns to kick off the Winter Magic Season. The event will take place at the Historic...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN

