Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties
Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday.
Tennessee drops in second CFB Playoff rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After topping the first edition of the CFB Playoff rankings last week, Tennessee came in at No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. After racing out to their best start to a season since 1998, Tennessee traveled to Athens to take on Georgia and lost 27-13. The Bulldogs assumed the […]
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn't been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
Man arrested, accused of using dead woman's credit card
A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to a Madisonville woman after she was reported missing. The woman was found dead less than a week later.
Local high school senior owns apparel company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on "The Dragon" near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed.
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
Gatlinburg’s Chili Cookoff starting off winter season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year brings excitement to the city of Gatlinburg. On Thursday, November 10 the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans returns to kick off the Winter Magic Season. The event will take place at the Historic...
KPD: 7 cars stolen in Knoxville after they were left running
The Knoxville Police Department warns drivers not to leave their cars running unattended after seven cars were stolen last week.
Tennessee men’s basketball wins season opener against Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The basketball season started with the Vols winning against Tennessee Tech, 75-43. The game was held at the University of Tennessee in Thompson-Boling arena on Monday evening. Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals,...
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?
What happens if you're still waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?
Elections: Voting machines in Alcoa back up and running after technical issues
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Voting machines at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa were reportedly down the morning of Election Day but have since been repaired, according to the Blount County Election Commission. An administrator with the Blount County Election Commission said Tuesday a port on the...
