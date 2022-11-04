Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Holt Public Schools to fund over $17K in grants for classroom programs
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Education Foundation will be funding more than $17,000 in grants for classroom programs. Educators who submitted grant proposals will be notified of the decision by personal visits from Holt Public Schools officials including Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent, and members of the Holt Education Foundation on Thursday.
Meridian Township aims to minimize environmental impact with Green Burials
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A Green Burial Presentation by Gabrielle Mayer will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The special presentation will go over different burial techniques and how they impact the environment. Green burials are a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that helps in...
Holt High School cast their votes for mock election
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Holt High School cast their votes for their mock election. Voting for governor as well as several other races and key issues. Fifty student volunteers helped make the mock election possible as students went through the whole process from registering to vote, to receiving a sticker when the process was done.
Jocelyn Benson projected to win Secretary of State for Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC News has called the 2022 election for Jocelyn Benson, who defeated Republican candidate Kristina Karamo in the race for Michigan’s Secretary of State. Benson was elected in 2018 as the 43rd SOS and the first Democrat to hold the position of Secretary of State...
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes. Meanwhile, people driving on I-69...
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
Tim Walberg projected to win House race in Michigan’s 5th District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Republican Tim Walberg, who defeated Democratic Bart Goldberg in the race for Michigan’s 5th District. Before starting his political career in 1983, Walberg was a minister. He says it’s his conservative values that keep him running....
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon make final push for votes before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The polls will open for the General Election Tuesday morning. Both women running for governor were out Monday night with a last-minute push to win votes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing and Tudor Dixon was in Grand Rapids for their last rallies. Both sides...
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC News has projected that Proposal 3 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
2022 Michigan election results
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters across Michigan cast their ballots in local, statewide and federal races. Among the top concerns for voters in 2022 were the economy, inflation, gas prices, abortion rights, school safety and climate change. You can see the full election results across Michigan here. Top races:. Background:
Judge denies SOS candidate Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A judge in Wayne County has dismissed the republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots. Judge Timothy Kenny from the Wayne County Circuit Court said on Monday that Karamo’s lawsuit had no evidence of election law violations for the 2022 midterm. Karamo and her team filed a lawsuit back in October against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.
Nearly 7.5 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion. According to Michigan Lottery, 7.5 million tickets were purchased in Michigan for Monday night’s drawing with 6 million of those tickets purchased Monday. If someone in Michigan wins, it will be the largest Lottery jackpot ever won.
DECISION 2022: Key races that are on this year’s ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Midterm Elections are on Tuesday and more than 1.2 million Michiganders have cast their votes for the election. In-person voters can start heading to the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Remember to bring state-issued identification to the polls. If you do not have...
What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections. As voters head to the polls, big issues that are on their minds are inflation, abortion rights, school safety, and voting security. Here’s what voters should know ahead of Tuesday’s election. If voters plan on voting...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
What does ‘estimated percentage of votes’ mean for 2022 midterms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new terminology for voting projections is expected to be used for the 2022 midterm election. The Associated Press (AP) announced they will be switching from a mathematical equation to something more complex known as the estimated percentage of votes. They will calculate this number based on factors such as previous election turnout, details on early voting, and other numbers along the way.
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
