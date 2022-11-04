Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event.
“We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them out to their patients,” said Dan Calfee, the President of Calfee Funeral Home.
Stockings are available to pick up at the funeral home during the week from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. to fill with little gifts and stocking stuffers, and must be returned no later than December 5, 2022.
"We started this program as a means for the community to help show support and their appreciation for all the local veterans who help serve and protect our country," concluded Calfee.
For more information about this event, please call the Calfee Funeral Home at 304-253-8381.
