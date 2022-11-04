ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEpbr_0izCR5Wv00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event.

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

“We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them out to their patients,” said Dan Calfee, the President of Calfee Funeral Home.

Stockings are available to pick up at the funeral home during the week from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. to fill with little gifts and stocking stuffers, and must be returned no later than December 5, 2022.

“We started this program as a means for the community to help show support and their appreciation for all the local veterans who help serve and protect our country,” concluded Calfee.

Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty

For more information about this event, please call the Calfee Funeral Home at 304-253-8381.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Christmas tea at the old Victorian inn

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — As part of holiday tradition, people have come to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson. In recent years the tea has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where host Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome. The tea this year will be held at […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army Bell Ringers ready to return

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween in our rearview mirror, the holiday season is upon us. The holidays are a time for not just spreading love and cheer but giving back and helping those less fortunate. One such way to help those in need is to make a donation to people ringing the bells as […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

One community gave something to those who gave everything

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Veterans day, we honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country. To help celebrate such an important day, a group of volunteers, in partnership with the Lifeline Church in Princeton, held their eighth annual Veteran Stand-down Event. Over 100 volunteers including a local Boy Scout troop and the Concord University […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

County buildings in Princeton light up for ‘Operation Green Light’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A national event for Veterans makes its way to Mercer County! Operation Green Light is an initiative to light up county buildings green in support of Veterans. This is thanks to a new national collaboration by the National Association of Counties. The Mercer County Commission held a ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Princeton Healthcare Center looks for people to ‘Adopt-A-Resident’ this holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A skilled nursing center in Princeton seeks donations for their residents. The Princeton Healthcare Center is doing their annual Adopt A Resident program. Emily Mounts, the Director of Social Services and Admission of the healthcare center, said they’ve had to scale back some events to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. But Mounts said it’s […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Active shooter drill planned for Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The Ronceverte Presbyterian Church announced they will be hosting an active shooter training Monday, November 7, 2022. More than 100 people have registered to attend the training, which emphasizes the correct things to do in an active shooter situation. Blank ammunition rounds will be used instead of live, but the percussion […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

12 step yoga, a healthier alternative for those who are recovering

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It’s no secret that the Mountain State is suffering from a substance abuse epidemic. Recovery can be a hard road, and people in that stage try to find alternatives to help themselves when they have a problem, but have they ever considered 12 Step Yoga? Melanie Hosier, a 500 plus hour […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Mercer County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mercer County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Staff and residents at Jackie Withrow celebrate Pioneer Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One care facility in Beckley embraced the autumn spirit with their patients on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. It was Pioneer day out at the Jackie Withrow Hospital Long term care facility. Staff dressed up in full pioneer gear, and spent the day making apple butter from scratch. Residents came out to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy