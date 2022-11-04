ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Kitchen staff at Piedmont Elementary School make sure the kids have full stomachs

The kitchen at the Piedmont Elementary School provides meals for children so they can go to class with full stomachs. Kitchen staff starts prepping breakfast at 6 a.m., and then they start serving breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Breakfast is served until 7:35 a.m. and then they start prepping for the day’s meal. Lunch starts at 10:50 a.m. and lasts until 12:45 p.m.
What’s inside the youth trauma kits that were donated to the RCPD

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 youth trauma kits to the RCPD. BayLee Dansby, Youth and Family Navigator for the RCPD said, “These trauma kits are just a way for us to make a quick kind of positive impact on these youth. A lot of the times, going from calls to calls, it can be difficult to take a couple of minutes to just check and see how kids are doing. So being able to give these trauma kits is a good way to make a positive impact in the moment.”
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City

The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
Could we see measurable snow this week?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of November!. Temperatures will drop as the week goes on. We could get pretty chilly after a strong system moves trough on Wednesday night. We could even see our first single digit low temperatures!
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
5 Keys to the Black Hills State men’s basketball 2022-23 season

SPEARFISH, S.D. – With another strong recruiting class and a solid group of returning players, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team seems poised to make another deep run in the postseason. Black Hills State is coming off a historic season, advancing to the Final Four in the...
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
