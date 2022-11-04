ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

klin.com

Lincoln Police Busy Overnight

Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hy-Vee cashier accused of stealing thousands from register since October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Hy-Vee cashier was arrested after she was caught stealing from her cash register, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday evening, officers responded to a theft report at the Hy-Vee near 50th and O Streets. Management told police a cashier, 19-year-old Sarah Alwaely, had been taking...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates shots reportedly fired

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found

Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln City Council, dog bar owners take safety steps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln City Council voted unanimously on Monday to advance an item on dog bars. Two new dog bars are coming to Lincoln: Urban Hound Dog Park and Bar and Off Leash Dog Bar. Brandon Akert, the owner of Off Leash, said he hopes his...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

18-year-old in stable condition after suffering gunshot wound, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say an 18-year-old man is in stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot. LPD believes the shooting was accidental. LPD says they were called to the area of 23rd and B Streets around 11:45 p.m. on Monday on reports of shots fired. The victim arrived to a local hospital by private vehicle later on with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Young E-cigarette users vape within five minutes of waking up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new study show more young e-cigarette users say they vape within five-minutes of waking up. It shows e-cig usage has declined in recent years but those who do vape are starting younger than ever before. Between 2014 and 2017, those who used e-cigs within...

