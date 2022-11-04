Read full article on original website
1011now.com
LSO investigating forgery case where $56,000 taken from woman’s bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forgery case where $56,000 was taken from a Firth woman’s bank account. On Monday, deputies took a forgery report from a 78-year-old woman. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, two of the woman’s checks from First State...
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
klkntv.com
Hy-Vee cashier accused of stealing thousands from register since October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Hy-Vee cashier was arrested after she was caught stealing from her cash register, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday evening, officers responded to a theft report at the Hy-Vee near 50th and O Streets. Management told police a cashier, 19-year-old Sarah Alwaely, had been taking...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
klkntv.com
Bryan Health patients cast their vote from the hospital in Nebraska’s general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hospitalized patients at Bryan Health cast their vote from their hospital rooms in Tuesday’s general election. A Bryan program run by administrative assistant Lori Lee is designed to help patients registered in Lancaster County vote from their hospital room. On Monday, patients were given...
Sioux City Journal
Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
The death of a 26-year-old inmate late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is being investigated as a suspected murder, investigators say in newly filed court records. In a search warrant filed Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff asked a judge for an order to get...
klkntv.com
Lincoln City Council, dog bar owners take safety steps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln City Council voted unanimously on Monday to advance an item on dog bars. Two new dog bars are coming to Lincoln: Urban Hound Dog Park and Bar and Off Leash Dog Bar. Brandon Akert, the owner of Off Leash, said he hopes his...
klkntv.com
No one injured after several shots were fired during group argument, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several shots were fired during a group argument in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say. Around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to a neighborhood near North 14th and Adams Streets after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a group of people,...
klkntv.com
18-year-old in stable condition after suffering gunshot wound, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say an 18-year-old man is in stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot. LPD believes the shooting was accidental. LPD says they were called to the area of 23rd and B Streets around 11:45 p.m. on Monday on reports of shots fired. The victim arrived to a local hospital by private vehicle later on with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: North Lincoln intersection re-open, secure status lifted, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The public no longer needs to avoid the area of 24th and Dodge, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8 a.m. the Metro Fugitive Task Force went to an apartment building near the intersection to try to arrest Trevaughn Brown, 29, who had violated his parole.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
kfornow.com
Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
klkntv.com
Young E-cigarette users vape within five minutes of waking up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new study show more young e-cigarette users say they vape within five-minutes of waking up. It shows e-cig usage has declined in recent years but those who do vape are starting younger than ever before. Between 2014 and 2017, those who used e-cigs within...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
