Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing man sentenced probation for sexual charges

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

WYALUSING, Pa. ( WETM ) — A Wyalusing man has been sentenced to probation Friday following an investigation from May of 2022.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Cody Griffith, 20, has been sentenced to Probation Supervision for 12 months, with fines of $750 plus court costs for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a Misdemeanor in the 1st degree.

Griffith was arrested for an incident in Overton Township back on May 10, 2022.

