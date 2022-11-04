ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Shelby, North Muskegon each place three players on all-conference volleyball team

League champion Shelby and runner-up North Muskegon each placed three players on the West Michigan Conference-Rivers all-conference volleyball team. Undefeated Shelby placed sophomores Navea Gauthier and Audrey Horton on the first team along with senior Morgan Weirich. Gauthier is an outside hitter, Horton is a setter and Weirich is the Libero.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team released

League champion Ludington, along with Montague and Whitehall dominated the West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team. Ludington, which finished unbeaten in league play, had three players named to the first team. Those players include senior Keelyn Laird and junior Maddy Vaara along with sophomore setter Jordyn Anderson. Laird and Vaara are outside hitters.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s boys cross country team captures first-ever state title

(L to R Coach Tatro, Caleb Bitely, Josef Bromley, Max Stitt, Wyatt Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Seth Ackley, Clayton Ackley, Momma coach (Tatro) The Hart boys cross country team captured the Division 3 state title on Saturday morning at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It was the first-ever state boys’...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Turtles finish in fifth place at OK Rainbow Meet

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team earned a fifth-place finish in the OK Rainbow Conference meet on Saturday. The Turtles swam to a score of 253, just behind Spring Lake in fourth with 281. Over two days, the Turtles posted 38 personal record swims and more than 50 season-best times....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Live Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722

High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash

ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
ALLENDALE, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

