Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby, North Muskegon each place three players on all-conference volleyball team
League champion Shelby and runner-up North Muskegon each placed three players on the West Michigan Conference-Rivers all-conference volleyball team. Undefeated Shelby placed sophomores Navea Gauthier and Audrey Horton on the first team along with senior Morgan Weirich. Gauthier is an outside hitter, Horton is a setter and Weirich is the Libero.
localsportsjournal.com
West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team released
League champion Ludington, along with Montague and Whitehall dominated the West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team. Ludington, which finished unbeaten in league play, had three players named to the first team. Those players include senior Keelyn Laird and junior Maddy Vaara along with sophomore setter Jordyn Anderson. Laird and Vaara are outside hitters.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to Forest Hills Northern in semi-final regional action in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in the Division 1 regional semi-final round against Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday evening. The Bucs fought hard but couldn’t overcome Forest Hills and lost in three sets, (25-13, 25-18, 25-18). Izzy Whittaker led the offense with eight kills, while Eden Smith...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven’s Seth Norder finishes runner-up in boys’ Division 1 state finals
The Grand Haven girls and boys’ teams finished 10th and 11th overall in the Division 1 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The meet was at the Michigan International Speedway. Grand Haven junior Seth Norder finished as runner-up. Norder came into the finals as the No. 1 ranked...
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s boys cross country team captures first-ever state title
(L to R Coach Tatro, Caleb Bitely, Josef Bromley, Max Stitt, Wyatt Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Seth Ackley, Clayton Ackley, Momma coach (Tatro) The Hart boys cross country team captured the Division 3 state title on Saturday morning at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It was the first-ever state boys’...
localsportsjournal.com
Turtles finish in fifth place at OK Rainbow Meet
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team earned a fifth-place finish in the OK Rainbow Conference meet on Saturday. The Turtles swam to a score of 253, just behind Spring Lake in fourth with 281. Over two days, the Turtles posted 38 personal record swims and more than 50 season-best times....
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Live Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Beach Street closed in Muskegon due to sand in the road
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Road is shut down after high winds over the weekend made it impossible to drive on Monday morning. The City of Muskegon shut down Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout after deep sand blew over the road. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spotted...
Closure of Norton Shores thoroughfare delayed a week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The planned closure of a section of Norton Shores thoroughfare has been put off for a week. McCracken Street south of Sherman Boulevard was to close for 10 days starting Monday, Nov. 7. The closure is needed for replacement of the railroad crossing. The railroad...
Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash
ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
Concerns about wall close two Grand Rapids schools for now
Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School have been closed over concerns that a wall could collapse.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Comments / 0