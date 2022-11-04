ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver ‘seriously injured’ after being run over three times by own car

 4 days ago
The accident happened in a residential area in St Gallen, northeastern Switzerland.

A woman in Switzerland was seriously injured after she got out of her car with the engine still on only for it to run her over three times, police said on Friday.

The 45-year-old had stepped out of her car in a residential area in St Gallen in northeastern Switzerland, probably in order to get something out of the boot, regional police said, according to the Swiss news agency ATS.

But then the car, which was on a slight slope, began rolling backwards.

The woman had attempted in vain to stop the vehicle, before falling to the ground and was run over a first time.

The car had then rammed into another vehicle and rebounded back in the opposite direction, running over the woman a second time, police said.

But the car then hit a sidewalk, sending it back towards the woman and running her over a third time, before finally hitting a wooden barrier and coming to a halt.

The woman was sent to hospital in a serious condition.

The Guardian

The Guardian

