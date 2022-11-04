ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Louisville police searching for missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who was last seen near Westport Road. Teresa Ellis Vannatta was last seen at her home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The white woman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Operation Return Home issued for missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was last seen at her home at the 11000 block of Maple Brown Dr. around 6 a.m. Police say Ellis/Vannatta left correspondence indicating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
BORDEN, IN
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

LOUISVILLE, KY
