Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who was last seen near Westport Road. Teresa Ellis Vannatta was last seen at her home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The white woman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
k105.com
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Operation Return Home issued for missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was last seen at her home at the 11000 block of Maple Brown Dr. around 6 a.m. Police say Ellis/Vannatta left correspondence indicating...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigating Police-Involved shooting in Harrison County
LACONIA – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to an...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots. Importance of voting in African American communities. Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Updated: 21 hours ago. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 6