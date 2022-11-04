Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball: Gov. Livingston tops Wall in two-set battle to claim CJG2 title
Whenever a team falls just short of reaching a championship, the message next season is almost always about getting back to that spot, and earning redemption. It doesn’t always work out that way, but there are few things in sports as sweet as actually pulling it off. In front...
Montville sweeps Madison in N2G2 final for first girls volleyball sectional title
The Montville girls volleyball team was undoubtedly proud of this season’s conference and county titles, especially with the Morris County Tournament crown being the program’s first. That still would have meant a lot to the players and coaches if the trophy collecting were over, but the growing prize...
Girls soccer: Duda leads Mountain Lakes past Waldwick in Group 4 semifinals
Sophomore Daisy Duda scored twice, including the matchwinner with about five minutes left, to lift fourth-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 3-2 win over top-seeded Waldwick in the semifinal round of the Group 4 Tournament in Waldwick. Mountain Lakes will next face off against Point Pleasant Beach in the final at...
Girls Volleyball: No. 7 Westfield over Watchung Hills for 1st sectional title - N1G4
Top-seeded Westfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, finally won a state sectional championship by defeating a tough, 11th-seeded Watchung Hills, 25-17, 25-14, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 playoff in Westfield. Westfield (22-1) will play at Livingston in the Group 4 state playoffs on Thursday.
Girls Soccer: Cherry Hill West over Middletown South - NJSIAA Group 3 - Semifinal
Ava Hawk converted a pass from Reilly McGlinn as third-seeded Cherry Hill West won, 1-0, over second-seeded Middletown South in the semifinal of the NJSIAA Group 3 state playoffs in Middletown. Cherry Hill West (13-7-3) will face top-seeded Ramapo, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Group 3 final...
Field Hockey: Miller shines, sends No. 17 Kent Place to sectional final
When Sophia Miller gets going, there aren’t many teams that can stop her. The Duke commit has been the driving force behind Kent Place’s success all season and it was no different on Tuesday.
Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton
Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
No. 4 Ridgewood girls soccer tops No. 3 Watchung Hills, advances to 1st state final (PHOTOS)
Junior Katie Bisgrove quickly shuffled a step to her right and prepared to stop an incoming shot that took off like a missile. The Ridgewood keeper wasn’t tested often on Tuesday night, but this was a make-or-break moment and Bisgrove was ready to make the biggest save of her life.
Field Hockey: Aranowitz leads Oak Knoll past Montclair Kimberley in North, Non-Public
Maxi Aranowitz finished with two goals to lead third-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the North Jersey, Non-Public semifinals in Montclair. Morgan Willis, Maya Bilanin, and Hadley Rand each contributed a goal a piece for Oak Knoll, the No. 4-ranked team in the NJ.com...
Girls volleyball: Tenafly tops Paramus to win North 1, Group 3 title
Senior Anna Taufield came up with 16 digs, senior Meghan Koehler finished with 32 assists and senior Rylie Theuerfauf had 16 kills and 11 digs as top-seeded Tenafly beat second-seeded Paramus in straight sets, 25-11, 25-23 to claim the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 title in Tenafly. Senior Sofia...
Girls Volleyball: Dayton tops New Providence to clinch third straight CJG1 title
For the third straight season, fourth-seeded Dayton finds itself champions of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament as it knocked off sixth-seeded New Providence in two sets 25-12 and 25-18 on Tuesday in Springfield. Meghan Kreinberg led the way with nine kills and six digs while Samantha Janker added four kills and four service points.
Girls Soccer: Shutout gives No. 3 DePaul its third North, Non-Public B title in a row
They say defense wins champions. And when you combine a brick wall defense and a high-scoring offense, you get DePaul. Tuesday, the top-seeded Spartans, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded Saddle River Day, 6-0, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public B state tournament final in Wayne.
Helman records her 100th career point as Phillipsburg field hockey moves on to final
Sammy Helman made the most of her final home game for the Phillipsburg field hockey team. In the Stateliners’ NJSIAA North Group 4 semifinal against Westfield, the senior had three goals and two assists to record her 100th career point.
Girls Soccer photos: Group 4 semifinal - No. 3 Watchung Hills at No. 4 Ridgewood, Nov. 8, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley wins SJ1 title in three sets against Point Beach
Top-seeded Delaware Valley defeated second-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in three sets to win the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley (17-9) will play the Central Jersey, Group 1 winner, Dayton, in the Group final on Thursday in Springfield. Delaware Valley has won three consecutive sectionals. “I...
Girls soccer: West Morris knocks off Old Tappan to advance to Group 2 finals
No one could’ve prepared for the outcome of the Group 2 semifinals between fourth-seeded West Morris and top-seeded Old Tappan, which ended in a 5-0 victory for the Wolfpack. West Morris (13-6-1) dominated both sides of the ball from the jump, constantly pushing Old Tappan back into their own...
Underdog Paul VI beats RBC to win the SJ Non Public A championship
Paul VI couldn’t have had a more difficult path in the NJSIAA girls soccer tournament, but the Eagles didn’t let their lower seed get in the way of earning their first sectional title in more than two decades. Ave’ Martin’s goal with 31:45 left in the second half...
Point Pleasant Beach wins on penalties to head to Group 1 final- Girls soccer recap
It was Palmyra’s game to lose, but with just ten minutes remaining, Point Pleasant Beach’s Shelby Brunotte gave her team a much-needed lifeline. From 30 yards out and with just ten minutes remaining, the center back struck a stellar free kick in off of the keeper to knot the sides up at one, in a game where a Julia Ostroff goal after just three minutes gave the visitors an early and commanding lead for a long duration of the match, at times in which seemed insurmountable.
Girls Volleyball: Sparta upsets top seeded River Dell, wins North 1, Group 2 final
A back and forth affair in River Dell saw second-seeded Sparta defeat topseeded River Dell in three sets by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 to win the NJSIAA/Jag-One Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The title is Sparta’s second sectional championship in the last three seasons and sets it up for a home meeting with Montville in the Group 2 semifinals.
Kaitlyn Pettit’s first half goal leads Wall into Group 2 state final
Kaitlyn Pettit has not been the most prolific goal scorer for the Wall girls soccer team in 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
