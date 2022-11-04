ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton

Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
COLTS NECK, NJ
Girls Volleyball: Dayton tops New Providence to clinch third straight CJG1 title

For the third straight season, fourth-seeded Dayton finds itself champions of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament as it knocked off sixth-seeded New Providence in two sets 25-12 and 25-18 on Tuesday in Springfield. Meghan Kreinberg led the way with nine kills and six digs while Samantha Janker added four kills and four service points.
DAYTON, OH
Point Pleasant Beach wins on penalties to head to Group 1 final- Girls soccer recap

It was Palmyra’s game to lose, but with just ten minutes remaining, Point Pleasant Beach’s Shelby Brunotte gave her team a much-needed lifeline. From 30 yards out and with just ten minutes remaining, the center back struck a stellar free kick in off of the keeper to knot the sides up at one, in a game where a Julia Ostroff goal after just three minutes gave the visitors an early and commanding lead for a long duration of the match, at times in which seemed insurmountable.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Girls Volleyball: Sparta upsets top seeded River Dell, wins North 1, Group 2 final

A back and forth affair in River Dell saw second-seeded Sparta defeat topseeded River Dell in three sets by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 to win the NJSIAA/Jag-One Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The title is Sparta’s second sectional championship in the last three seasons and sets it up for a home meeting with Montville in the Group 2 semifinals.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

