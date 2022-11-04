It was Palmyra’s game to lose, but with just ten minutes remaining, Point Pleasant Beach’s Shelby Brunotte gave her team a much-needed lifeline. From 30 yards out and with just ten minutes remaining, the center back struck a stellar free kick in off of the keeper to knot the sides up at one, in a game where a Julia Ostroff goal after just three minutes gave the visitors an early and commanding lead for a long duration of the match, at times in which seemed insurmountable.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO