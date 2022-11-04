ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

news9.com

Idabel Tornado Upgraded To EF-4 By National Weather Service

The National Weather Service said the tornado in Idabel on Friday is upgraded to an EF-4 with estimated max winds of 170 mph. NWS sent a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 58-mile storm tracked from Red River County, Texas, to McCurtain County, Oklahoma, was upgraded from EF-3 to EF-4.
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
IDABEL, OK
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
news9.com

PSO Crews Work To Restore Power After McCurtain County Storms

PSO crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers after severe storms ripped through McCurtain County. The damage left behind from Friday's tornado is devastating and caused over 2,000 PSO customers to lose power. "Lived here most of my life and we've never seen anything like...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
KHBS

LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
CBS19

NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX

