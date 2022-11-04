The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO