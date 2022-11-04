Read full article on original website
Southeast Oklahoma Residents Continue Picking Up Pieces Following Damaging Tornado
The town of Idabel is still cleaning up after Friday night's tornado. The twister produced winds over 100 miles per hour, extended over 10 miles and left a trail of damage in its path. At least 1,000 homes and businesses in Idabel are still without power Monday, as crews are...
news9.com
Idabel Tornado Upgraded To EF-4 By National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said the tornado in Idabel on Friday is upgraded to an EF-4 with estimated max winds of 170 mph. NWS sent a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 58-mile storm tracked from Red River County, Texas, to McCurtain County, Oklahoma, was upgraded from EF-3 to EF-4.
KTEN.com
Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
KTEN.com
Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
news9.com
Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.
An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
KTEN.com
Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
KHBS
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms
Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
At Least 1 Dead In McCurtain County Following Tornado
At least one person has died and several people were injured in the storms that hit parts of Oklahoma Friday, according to authorities. McCurtain County officials confirmed that a 90-year-old man died and seven individuals have minor injuries after tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast region of the state.
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday's storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms.
news9.com
PSO Crews Work To Restore Power After McCurtain County Storms
PSO crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers after severe storms ripped through McCurtain County. The damage left behind from Friday's tornado is devastating and caused over 2,000 PSO customers to lose power. "Lived here most of my life and we've never seen anything like...
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
McCurtain County Officials Provide Update On Idabel Tornado
McCurtain County officials met Saturday afternoon to provide an update on a tornado that tore through Idabel, Okla. Friday. Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel confirmed that a man has died, and seven people had minor injuries as a result of the storms. No one has been reported missing, according to...
news9.com
National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties
The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
KHBS
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
