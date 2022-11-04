Read full article on original website
Related
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
The post is not painted purple as a decoration.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
Worst Hotel in Minnesota – Permanently Closed With Good Reason
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0