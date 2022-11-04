ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan

As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?

To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

