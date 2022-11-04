Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Federal Reserve has made another super-sized rate hike, the 6th straight rake height this year, and new numbers on the job front show unemployment is creeping up as more jobs were added in October. Former White House economic adviser Steve Moore joined The National Desk...
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,716.43 after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 29.1 trillion yen ($190 billion) supplementary budget to fund planned economic stimulus for the world’s third-largest economy. Chinese markets declined after the government reported consumer price inflation eased to 2.1% in October from 2.8% in September. Producer price inflation (PPI) dropped into deflationary territory, falling to minus 1.3% from 0.9% in October, the 21st straight month in an even stronger sign that the No. 2 economy is slowing.
