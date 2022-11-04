ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Police make arrests in connection to Little Rock's 73rd homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people in connection to the second homicide on Monday. Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon fells, 46, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Police had responded to West 33rd and Dr. Martin Luther King...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Little Rock area from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14 with the theme "Keep it Oscar by Giving Back" A news release said that the Wienermobile will sever as a mobile food drive drop-off during the week. At any of the community events, people can bring canned goods to donate and help fill the Winermobile.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock's first Black mayor faces reelection fight

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Frank Scott, Jr., Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday’s election despite criticism over the city’s spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him. Scott’s reelection bid is one of the few competitive races...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Razorback women open season with a 70-50 win at UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

