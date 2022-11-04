LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Little Rock area from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14 with the theme "Keep it Oscar by Giving Back" A news release said that the Wienermobile will sever as a mobile food drive drop-off during the week. At any of the community events, people can bring canned goods to donate and help fill the Winermobile.

