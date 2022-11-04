Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Police make arrests in connection to Little Rock's 73rd homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people in connection to the second homicide on Monday. Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon fells, 46, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Police had responded to West 33rd and Dr. Martin Luther King...
KATV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Little Rock area from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14 with the theme "Keep it Oscar by Giving Back" A news release said that the Wienermobile will sever as a mobile food drive drop-off during the week. At any of the community events, people can bring canned goods to donate and help fill the Winermobile.
KATV
Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
KATV
Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
KATV
12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
KATV
Arkansas country music star will be present at World's Shortest St. Patrick's Parade
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The first ever 20th annual world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade announced Monday the grand marshal is an Arkansas country music star. County music superstar, Jason Moore will be the celebrity grand marshal at the parade on Bridge Street, downtown Hot Springs. "All of us...
KATV
West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
KATV
Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held a student walkout at Conway High school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice posted to their Facebook on Tuesday announcing a student walkout. The walkout occurred at 2:30 p.m. following the decision made by the Conway School Board that approved policies from a meeting that occurred last month regarding transgendered students and critical race theory.
KATV
Mayor Scott ordered to appear in court after refusing to provide public records
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Circuit Court announced that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will be expected to appear in court on Nov. 16. Mayor Scott will have to take the stand in a FOIA lawsuit filed against the city. The city admitted to violating FOIA by not...
KATV
More homeowners call 7OYS for help; Jacksonville Water Works still has no answers
JACKSONVILLE (KATV) — The city of Jacksonville’s water department still has no answers for homeowners experiencing leaking water pipes. This is a follow up to a Seven On Your Side investigation that aired two months ago – after homeowners in the Foxwood subdivision called complaining about high water bills.
KATV
Little Rock's first Black mayor faces reelection fight
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Frank Scott, Jr., Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday’s election despite criticism over the city’s spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him. Scott’s reelection bid is one of the few competitive races...
KATV
American Red Cross recognizes service after service this Veterans Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross is recognizing veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country. Nov. 11, Veterans Day is when the Red Cross will be acknowledging those who have served after they have served. According to the Red Cross, veterans are lending...
KATV
More Arkansans early voting this year than in 2018 midterm election
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monday marked the last day of early voting before election day on Tuesday, November 8th. In downtown Little Rock, Arkansans lined up around the block to vote at the 501 West Markham polling location. As of Monday morning, more than 450,000 votes had been cast,...
KATV
Razorback women open season with a 70-50 win at UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
Comments / 0