Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man desecrates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Noah Vedral’s hand surgery was extensive, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano says
When quarterback Noah Vedral injured his hand in training camp, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano wanted to keep it a secret long enough to keep Boston College guessing about who would trot out as his starting quarterback. Since then, he’s called it “the worst kept secret in East Coast football” and...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Girls Soccer: Shutout gives No. 3 DePaul its third North, Non-Public B title in a row
They say defense wins champions. And when you combine a brick wall defense and a high-scoring offense, you get DePaul. Tuesday, the top-seeded Spartans, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded Saddle River Day, 6-0, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public B state tournament final in Wayne.
Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton
Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
Field Hockey: Miller shines, sends No. 17 Kent Place to sectional final
When Sophia Miller gets going, there aren’t many teams that can stop her. The Duke commit has been the driving force behind Kent Place’s success all season and it was no different on Tuesday.
Girls volleyball: Gov. Livingston tops Wall in two-set battle to claim CJG2 title
Whenever a team falls just short of reaching a championship, the message next season is almost always about getting back to that spot, and earning redemption. It doesn’t always work out that way, but there are few things in sports as sweet as actually pulling it off. In front...
No. 4 Ridgewood girls soccer tops No. 3 Watchung Hills, advances to 1st state final (PHOTOS)
Junior Katie Bisgrove quickly shuffled a step to her right and prepared to stop an incoming shot that took off like a missile. The Ridgewood keeper wasn’t tested often on Tuesday night, but this was a make-or-break moment and Bisgrove was ready to make the biggest save of her life.
Girls Volleyball: Dayton tops New Providence to clinch third straight CJG1 title
For the third straight season, fourth-seeded Dayton finds itself champions of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament as it knocked off sixth-seeded New Providence in two sets 25-12 and 25-18 on Tuesday in Springfield. Meghan Kreinberg led the way with nine kills and six digs while Samantha Janker added four kills and four service points.
Girls volleyball: Tenafly tops Paramus to win North 1, Group 3 title
Senior Anna Taufield came up with 16 digs, senior Meghan Koehler finished with 32 assists and senior Rylie Theuerfauf had 16 kills and 11 digs as top-seeded Tenafly beat second-seeded Paramus in straight sets, 25-11, 25-23 to claim the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 title in Tenafly. Senior Sofia...
North 2, Group 2 final preview: Can Newton upend No. 15 Caldwell’s lengthy win streak?
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Field Hockey: Aranowitz leads Oak Knoll past Montclair Kimberley in North, Non-Public
Maxi Aranowitz finished with two goals to lead third-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the North Jersey, Non-Public semifinals in Montclair. Morgan Willis, Maya Bilanin, and Hadley Rand each contributed a goal a piece for Oak Knoll, the No. 4-ranked team in the NJ.com...
Girls Volleyball: No. 10 Livingston stuns No. 9 Bergen Tech in North 1, Group 4 final
Making up one set in a championship round is impressive enough. Erasing eight points within a decisive final set, however, is perhaps a whole other accomplishment entirely. That’s how Livingston, ranked 10th in NJ.com’s girls volleyball Top 20, clinched the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 portion of the NJSIAA state tournament, topping No. 9 Bergen Tech 2-1 on Tuesday in Hackensack.
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley wins SJ1 title in three sets against Point Beach
Top-seeded Delaware Valley defeated second-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in three sets to win the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley (17-9) will play the Central Jersey, Group 1 winner, Dayton, in the Group final on Thursday in Springfield. Delaware Valley has won three consecutive sectionals. “I...
Girls volleyball: North Hunterdon tops Millburn to claim North 2, Section 3 title
Senior Emma Murry finished with seven kills and five digs while senior Colleen Russell had seven kills, two blocks and three digs as top-seeded North Hunterdon beat 11th-seeded Millburn in straight sets to capture the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 title in Annandale. Senior Brooke Logar had two kills,...
Girls soccer: Duda leads Mountain Lakes past Waldwick in Group 4 semifinals
Sophomore Daisy Duda scored twice, including the matchwinner with about five minutes left, to lift fourth-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 3-2 win over top-seeded Waldwick in the semifinal round of the Group 4 Tournament in Waldwick. Mountain Lakes will next face off against Point Pleasant Beach in the final at...
TR North earns South, Group 4 field hockey title shot as Fraticelli scores four against RV
It’s the oldest penalty corner option in the field hockey playbook. Olivia Fraticelli has it mastered. The Toms River North senior scored three of her four goals on inserts from junior back Rachel Tetzlaff as the second-seeded Mariners beat 7-seed Rancocas Valley 4-2 in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal. North will visit top-seeded and NJ.com Top 20 No. 3 Kingsway for the sectional title on Nov. 10.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Girls Soccer photos: Group 1 semifinal - Palmyra at Point Pleasant Beach, Nov. 8, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Takeaways as Devils hang on vs. Flames 3-2, win 7th game in a row
The Devils’ victory over the Flames on Tuesday was one of their sloppiest games of the season. They committed untimely penalties, had two goals called off and were out-shot – which has rarely happened this season. But the Devils, who now own their first seven-game win streak since 2011, found a way to win.
Girls Volleyball: No. 7 Westfield over Watchung Hills for 1st sectional title - N1G4
Top-seeded Westfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, finally won a state sectional championship by defeating a tough, 11th-seeded Watchung Hills, 25-17, 25-14, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 playoff in Westfield. Westfield (22-1) will play at Livingston in the Group 4 state playoffs on Thursday.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0