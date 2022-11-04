ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Noah Vedral’s hand surgery was extensive, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano says

When quarterback Noah Vedral injured his hand in training camp, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano wanted to keep it a secret long enough to keep Boston College guessing about who would trot out as his starting quarterback. Since then, he’s called it “the worst kept secret in East Coast football” and...
NJ.com

Colts Neck wins back-to-back sectional crowns with comeback victory over Princeton

Colts Neck had only gone to three games twice this season, including 2-1 wins over Freehold Township in the sectional quarterfinal round and Howell in a regular season game in early October. Tuesday, the 1-seed Cougars got pushed to the limit again and made it three straight wins as they defeated 3-seed Princeton 2-1 to win the Central Jersey, Group 3 championship for the second year in a row.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball: Dayton tops New Providence to clinch third straight CJG1 title

For the third straight season, fourth-seeded Dayton finds itself champions of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament as it knocked off sixth-seeded New Providence in two sets 25-12 and 25-18 on Tuesday in Springfield. Meghan Kreinberg led the way with nine kills and six digs while Samantha Janker added four kills and four service points.
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball: No. 10 Livingston stuns No. 9 Bergen Tech in North 1, Group 4 final

Making up one set in a championship round is impressive enough. Erasing eight points within a decisive final set, however, is perhaps a whole other accomplishment entirely. That’s how Livingston, ranked 10th in NJ.com’s girls volleyball Top 20, clinched the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 portion of the NJSIAA state tournament, topping No. 9 Bergen Tech 2-1 on Tuesday in Hackensack.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

TR North earns South, Group 4 field hockey title shot as Fraticelli scores four against RV

It’s the oldest penalty corner option in the field hockey playbook. Olivia Fraticelli has it mastered. The Toms River North senior scored three of her four goals on inserts from junior back Rachel Tetzlaff as the second-seeded Mariners beat 7-seed Rancocas Valley 4-2 in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal. North will visit top-seeded and NJ.com Top 20 No. 3 Kingsway for the sectional title on Nov. 10.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils hang on vs. Flames 3-2, win 7th game in a row

The Devils’ victory over the Flames on Tuesday was one of their sloppiest games of the season. They committed untimely penalties, had two goals called off and were out-shot – which has rarely happened this season. But the Devils, who now own their first seven-game win streak since 2011, found a way to win.
NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

