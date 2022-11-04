ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS LA

Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

A Message to the Undecided Voters

“Every society is perfectly engineered to get the results that it is getting.” At a conference 15 years ago, a presenter stated this quote and I never forgot it...and neither should anyone who remains undecided or may have considered skipping the ballot box altogether. Voters must re-engineer Long Beach to get better results. Your vote for the next mayor will be consequential and historic for the city of Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
ARCADIA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach

A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County

Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident. 
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued

A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

How you can report homeless issues in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council approved a resolution this week urging the County of Orange to operate a cold weather shelter outside of Santa Ana for a true county-wide approach and encouraging South Orange County cities to more equitably participate in efforts to combat the homelessness crisis. The City of Santa Ana will continue to serve our unhoused population while addressing impacts to our neighborhoods and businesses.
SANTA ANA, CA

