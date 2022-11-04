Read full article on original website
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach
Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided.
ZIPping around Long Beach real estate: Today, a visit to Downtown’s 90802
Only about 7% of the structures in the 90802 ZIP code are detached single-family homes, with the majority of them in the eastern part of the ZIP, in Alamitos Beach. The post ZIPping around Long Beach real estate: Today, a visit to Downtown’s 90802 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River
Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
beachcomber.news
A Message to the Undecided Voters
“Every society is perfectly engineered to get the results that it is getting.” At a conference 15 years ago, a presenter stated this quote and I never forgot it...and neither should anyone who remains undecided or may have considered skipping the ballot box altogether. Voters must re-engineer Long Beach to get better results. Your vote for the next mayor will be consequential and historic for the city of Long Beach.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange, San Bernardino counties
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area. Fish...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
2urbangirls.com
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
smobserved.com
About to Walk the Dog? Dog Owners Warned That Their Pets May Consume Drugs on Los Angeles Sidewalks
"Pet owners please be aware!" says a Post on Twitter. We've anonymized the names. "I walked Rover at 5 PM last night. When I came home at midnight he was lethargic and having difficulty walking. When I took him outside his back legs barely worked correctly. Of course I rushed him to the hospital."
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
newsantaana.com
How you can report homeless issues in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana City Council approved a resolution this week urging the County of Orange to operate a cold weather shelter outside of Santa Ana for a true county-wide approach and encouraging South Orange County cities to more equitably participate in efforts to combat the homelessness crisis. The City of Santa Ana will continue to serve our unhoused population while addressing impacts to our neighborhoods and businesses.
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.
